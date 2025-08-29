Russian missile strike damages Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv, again

The Caucasus is changing — so are we. The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers. Join our community and help push back against the hardliners. Become a member

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv has been damaged during a massive Russian drone and missile attack on the Ukrainian capital. The incident was at least the third time that the embassy has been damaged by Russian attacks on the city.

A missile exploded near the building early on Thursday morning — reportedly at a distance of within 100 meters — shattering windows and creating cracks in the roof of the consular section, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada told the Azerbaijani pro-government media outlet APA.

Hajizada added that no staff members were injured and that the ‘embassy continues its operations’.

The massive Russian strike on the city killed at least 23 people, including four children, and caused widespread damage to civilian infrastructure, including the offices of the Ukrainian RFE/RL branch, the headquarters of the prominent Ukrainian media outlet Ukrainska Pravda, a building belonging to a Turkish company (rumoured to be a factory of the Turkish arms manufacturer Bayraktar), a British Council building, and the main offices of the EU delegation to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi wrote on X that he had spoken with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoǧan about the attack, highlighting the strikes on the Turkish company and the Azerbaijani Embassy.

The Azerbaijani Embassy is located in Kyiv’s central Lukyanivka district, just a few blocks away from the Lukyanivska metro station and the Artem arms factory, which has been repeatedly targeted since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The embassy has been struck at least two times before, including in July 2025.

Earlier in August, Russian drone strikes damaged a facility in Odesa region operated by the Azerbaijani oil company SOCAR — it was the second time the facility had been struck in the same month.

The strikes come at a low point in Azerbaijan’s relations with Russia, fueled by the deadly crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) flight in December 2024, which Baku has blamed on Russian air defence, as well as the deaths of two ethnic Azerbaijanis during a Russian police raid in Yekaterinburg in June 2025.

Since then, there have been a series of apparent tit-for-tat arrests in both countries, a trend that continued in recent days — the pro-government media outlet APA reported earlier in August that prominent Azerbaijani businessperson Yusif Khalilov had been arrested in the city of Voronezh for allegedly trying to bribe a doctor so that his son would not be drafted into the Russian army.



