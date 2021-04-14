fbpx
Support Us
Флаг России Русский English flag English

Six Georgian Dream MPs defect to new Gakharia party

14 April 2021
Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia casting his ballot on 31 October. Photo: Mariam Nikuradze/OC Media.
The link is copied
Support Us

Six Georgian Dream MPs have left the party to join a new party to be led by former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia.

In a press conference in parliament on Wednesday, one of the MPs, Giorgi Khojevanishvili, said that they were in the process of building the new party but gave no further details. 

The six said that for now they would act as independent MPs. 

Most of the MPs leaving the majority on 14 April were newcomers to politics who joined Georgian Dream in the run-up to the 31 October parliamentary elections. Giorgi Gakharia led the electoral list. 

The six MPs — Giorgi Khojevanishvili, Aleksandre Motserelia, Beka Liluashvili, Shalva Kereselidze, Mikheil Daushvili, Ana Buchukuri — identified themselves as ‘members of Giorgi Gakharia’s team’. 

In February, Gakharia became the latest Georgian Prime Minister previously allied with party founder Bidzina Ivanishvili to abruptly leave his post. 

He stepped down citing disagreements within the party over whether or not to arrest the leader of the opposition UNM party, Nika Melia.

[Read more on OC Media: Gakharia resigns as Georgian PM over Melia arrest]

Less than 24 hours after his departure, police raided the UNM headquarters and arrested Melia, leading to renewed protests and widespread international condemnation, and a deepening of the political crisis in the country.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Giorgi Khojevanishvili said that they would ‘share the successes and failures’ of Georgian Dream while they were members but that the public expected politicians to ‘deal with the pandemic, economic crisis, unemployment, poverty […] instead of endless conflicts between political parties and squabbles’.

By Shota Kincha

Related Posts

Two alleged mercenaries from Syria to stand trial in Armenia
Armenia

Two alleged mercenaries from Syria to stand trial in Armenia

Ձայն | «Իմ ձեռքերում զենքերը վերածվում են խաղաղասեր զարդերի»

Ձայն | «Իմ ձեռքերում զենքերը վերածվում են խաղաղասեր զարդերի»

Villages under blockade after government’s failed public outreach over energy project
georgia

Villages under blockade after government’s failed public outreach over energy project

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. Support us today and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us