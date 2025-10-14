Media logo
Georgia

SSG investigates pro-government TV Imedi broadcast cut as sabotage

Avatar
by OC Media
The logo of the pro-government media outlet TV Imedi.
The logo of the pro-government media outlet TV Imedi.

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers

From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English.

Help us hit 500 members by the end of October

Become a member

Georgia’s State Security Service (SSG) has opened an investigation under the article of sabotage after the pro-government television station Imedi was unable to broadcast for around 45 minutes.

On Monday evening, Imedi reported on Facebook that their broadcasting had been ‘suddenly cut off [at 17:48] for approximately 45 minutes for an unknown reason’.

Their statement emphasised that they did not rule out the possibility the malfunction was a ‘criminal act against the channel’, and therefore contacted law enforcement agencies.

Subsequently, the SSG announced they were launching an investigation under the article of sabotage, defined as ‘obstructing the normal functioning of a state or other enterprise, institution, organisation, or service for the purpose of weakening Georgia’. The crime carries a penalty of two to four years in prison.

The SSG’s statement also noted that broadcasting had been stopped for two other companies — Maestro and GDS — both owned by Imedi’s parent company TeleImedi.

Such investigations are rare, as broadcast interruptions of this kind are uncommon.

In February, the opposition-leaning TV Pirveli reported that its main fiber-optic cable had been damaged under unclear circumstances, cutting off connections between its studio and external broadcasting units. At the time, the channel said it was awaiting more details from the service provider about whether the cable had been damaged or deliberately cut, though no updates followed.

A cog in the ‘machine of evil’: ex-TV Imedi employees on working for Georgian Dream’s spin machine
TV Imedi has a stated goal — to prevent the opposition from gaining power — a goal former employees say has overtaken all questions of ethics.
OC MediaMikheil Gvadzabia
Georgia
Imedi
Avatar
OC Media
3467 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Abducted by Kadyrov’s forces, blogger Areg Shchepikhin is sentenced to five years in prison

Tuesday, 14 October 2025

SSG investigates pro-government TV Imedi broadcast cut as sabotage

Kadyrov awarded medal for contributing to the development of the Russian farming movement

Yerevan’s Nubarashen dumpsite burns again, worsening city’s already poor air quality

Balkar activist fined for offensive content about Circassians

Nobel Prize winner Daron Acemoglu joins Samvel Karapetyan against Pashinyan

Bank of Russia cancels vote for new ₽500 banknote featuring North Caucasus locales

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

Georgia’s 4 October is over — but is it really?

Mikheil Gvadzabia

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 14 October 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org