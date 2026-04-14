TBC Concept and WM — Central and Eastern Europe’s Best for Premier Banking

TBC Concept and Wealth Management (WM) have received four awards from the international financial publication Euromoney, including the top regional accolade in the category Central and Eastern Europe’s Best for Premier Banking. This is the first time TBC has won this award at the regional level.

At the Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2026, TBC Bank’s premier banking service also won in three additional categories:

Georgia's Best Private Bank

Georgia's Best for Premier Banking

Georgia's Best for High-Net-Worth (HNW)

For more than half a century, Euromoney has been regarded as one of the most reputable and influential publications in the global financial industry. Its awards are based not only on financial performance, but also on customer-centric strategy, innovation, and service quality.

‘This year, for the first time, we have won Euromoney’s top regional award in the category Central and Eastern Europe’s Best for Premier Banking. I would like to congratulate the teams at TBC Concept and TBC Wealth Management on this achievement, which represents yet another important international recognition for TBC’, George Tkhelidze, CEO of TBC Bank, said following the award ceremony.

TBC Concept continuously develops innovative products designed to simplify customers’ daily lives, builds a comprehensive financial ecosystem, and delivers a distinctive experience through exclusive offerings.

In 2006, TBC Bank became the first bank in Georgia to introduce premier banking services. By combining a strong team of professionals with modern technologies, the bank continues to create innovative, customer-focused products and services.

TBC Concept’s success in these categories once again underlines that TBC’s services not only meet international standards, but also reinforce the bank’s position as a market leader and a recognised brand among the region’s leading financial institutions.

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Paid for by: TBC