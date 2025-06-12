Media logo
Daily Brief

Thursday, 12 June 2025

Avatar
by OC Media
Media logo

Members’ Exclusive

Become an OC Media member and receive exclusive access to:

  • OC Insider Newsletter
  • The Caucasus Daily Brief
  • Early access to stories
  • Closed Discord community
  • Audio version of the articles
  • A Caucasus-themed gift

Support independent journalism in Caucasus

Become an OC Media member

Already a member?

Related Articles

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 11 June 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Armenia * On Wednesday, Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset will visit Armenia, as part of his visit he will have several high-profile meetings, including with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. * On Tuesday, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with his Singaporean counterpart, Vivian Balakrishnan, in Nice, France. According to the Armenian readout, they discussed ‘several concrete directions for developing the cooperation and enriching the bilateral agenda’. The

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 10 June 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Armenia * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has proposed the creation of a council that would take active steps towards organising the election of a new catholicos. He mentioned the criteria for the candidates and suggested those meeting the requirements to apply his personal email, as he stated he would ‘take responsibility for the selection’ of the council’s first 10 members. * Armenpress reports that the Prosecutor General has officially requested the parliament to approve the initiation of c

Daily Brief

Monday, 9 June 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in an X post congratulated Azerbaijan and its people on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, ‘wishing peace and prosperity to our countries and peoples’. Armenia * A telephone conversation was held between Pashinyan and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, with Pashinyan also congratulating him and Iran on the occasion of Eid. They also discussed bilateral and regional security issues. * On Friday evening Armenian National Security Service (NSS) announced

Daily Brief

Friday, 6 June 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * The Russian Agency for CIS Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) will open a robotics centre in Abkhazia and Armenia, among other places. Agency head Yevgeny Primakov stated that the centres would use modern equipment to teach youth computer science, physics, electrical engineering, and robotics. * On Friday, the Armenian National Security Service (NSS) reported that two minors from Syunik, born in 2007 and 2008, got lost and ended u

Most Popular

News Stories

Thursday, 12 June 2025

Poland’s Tusk is ‘building majority in EU’ to revoke Georgia visa-free access

Pashinyan’s wife enrolls in two-year graduate programme in China

Opposition MPs face charges after Pashinyan vows to throw them in security service basement

Georgia deports ethnic Georgian activist to Turkey

Wednesday, 11 June 2025

Germany signs new 10-year contract for Azerbaijani gas

Pashinyan proposes personally appointing council to replace head of Church

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 12 June 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org