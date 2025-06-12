Thursday, 12 June 2025

Wednesday, 11 June 2025
Armenia * On Wednesday, Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset will visit Armenia, as part of his visit he will have several high-profile meetings, including with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. * On Tuesday, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with his Singaporean counterpart, Vivian Balakrishnan, in Nice, France. According to the Armenian readout, they discussed ‘several concrete directions for developing the cooperation and enriching the bilateral agenda’. The