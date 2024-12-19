Media logo
Thursday, 19 December 2024

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 18 December 2024

OC Media

Armenia * On Tuesday, Defence Minister Suren Papikyan met his French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu to discuss a series of new agreements, which were not publicised. Papikyan also met with the Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence, and Armed Services of the French Senate, Cédric Perrin, and several other French lawmakers. * The Armenian government has proposed a project to provide students and employees of educational institutions with the opportunity to purchase bicycles as a mai

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 17 December 2024

OC Media

Armenia * Russia’s Ambassador to Armenia, Sergey Kopyrkin, expressed his country’s political will to maintain and elevate cooperation with Armenia ‘to a new level’. * Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said they hope Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan would participate in the informal summit of the CIS in Saint Petersburg at the end of December. * The Foreign Ministry has stated that the diplomatic mission of Armenia in Syria resumed its activities, noting that the Consulate General

Daily Brief

Friday, 13 December 2024

OC Media

Armenia * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for Russia, where he will chair the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session.   * Pashinyan yesterday held a telephone conversation with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset, during which they discussed bilateral partnership, as well as issues related to regional stability. * On Thursday, Pashinyan appointed Sarik Minasyan, the candidate who received the most votes in the primary, as acting mayor of Gyumri. The gover

Daily Brief

Thursday, 12 December 2024

OC Media

Armenia * The ruling Civil Contract party has unanimously decided to expel MP Hakob Aslanyan from the faction due to ‘a serious disciplinary violation, as well as behaviour that is highly incompatible with the values and party line adopted’ by the party. Yesterday, Aslanyan announced that he was freezing cooperation with the faction for a month, stating that he did not consider the decision made earlier this month to expel MP Hovik Aghazaryan from the party over alleged leaks of confidential

