The Chechen Republic recorded the highest growth in tourist numbers over the past decade: in 2014, 34,200 visitors came to the region, while in 2024 the figure reached 245,600.

Over the same period, the Republic of Ingushetia saw a fivefold increase, from 8,600 to 44,700 tourists. In Daghestan, the number of visitors quadrupled, rising from 124,800 to 513,200.

These figures are reported by Rosstat (Russian statistics agency) and were prepared for World Statistics Day. Overall, tourist traffic in Russia has more than doubled over the past ten years. It is unclear if the figures refer to domestic tourist traffic or the flow of tourists in general.

According to Rosstat, from 2014 to 2024 tourist traffic in Russia increased more than twofold, with the North Caucasus regions showing the fastest growth. By growth rate, Chechnya ranks first in the country, Ingushetia third, and Dagestan fifth. The Republic of Adygea is also among the leading regions, with a sixfold increase in visitors, from 80,200 to 503,000.

According to Russian media outlet RBC Caucasus, in 2024 the flow of tourists to Daghestan reached 1.85 million, an increase of 5.7% compared with the previous year. In 2025, the republic expects further growth of 15–16%. Tourist numbers in Ingushetia grew by 8% in the first half of 2025, with the region aiming to host around 130,000 visitors over the year.

Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov told state-run news agency RIA Novosti that the number of tourists visiting the region in the first half of 2025 increased by 18% compared with the same period in 2024.

In absolute numbers, the largest growth in tourist numbers was recorded in Moscow — 7.1 million more visitors, in Krasnodar Krai — 6.2 million, in Saint Petersburg — 3.5 million, and in Moscow Oblast — 3.3 million.

According to Rosstat, total tourist traffic in Russia was 44.2 million in 2014, rising to 76 million by 2019. In 2020 the figure fell to 47.4 million due to the pandemic, but by 2023 it had exceeded pre-pandemic levels, reaching 83.6 million.

Russia’s Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov stated that in 2025 the national project, the ‘Tourism and Hospitality Industry’ will continue. He noted that the programme is intended to develop infrastructure and achieve the targets set for 2030.

In 2024, Chechen Tourism Minister Muslim Baytaziev described Kadyrov as the region’s ‘main brand’ during the Caucasus Investment Forum in Grozny.

Since the beginning of this year, a tourist tax has been introduced in almost all districts of Chechnya, set at 1% of the cost of services and at least ₽100 ($1.20). Soldiers who have fought in the full-scale war in Ukraine are exempt from this tax.

The authorities of the US, Israel, Japan, and a number of other countries strongly advise their citizens against travelling to the North Caucasus due to terrorist threats and potential negative attitudes towards foreigners. At the same time, critics of Kadyrov’s regime note certain ‘privileges’ enjoyed by tourists in the republic, which, according to them, are not available to local residents.



