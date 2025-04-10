Tuesday, 15 April 2025

Monday, 14 April 2025
Regional * The Armenian Defence Ministry has reported that on Sunday evening, Azerbaijan opened fire in the direction of the Khnatsakh settlement in the Syunik, resulting in damage to the village’s cultural centre. The ministry noted that ‘no casualties were reported’ and urged Azerbaijan to conduct an investigation and ‘provide public explanations’, while additionally providing photos showing the damage. Previously, on Saturday, Armenia refuted Azerbaijani accusations of firing at its militar