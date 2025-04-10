Tuesday, 15 April 2025

Regional * Since Wednesday, Armenia has refuted ceasefire violation accusations by Azerbaijan two times (one, two). * That same day, the EU Mission in Armenia announced that starting from March, they had ‘increased the number of night patrols’ along the Armenian side of the shared border with Azerbaijan ‘to enhance nighttime security and safety and relieve possible tensions’. The move came following continued reports of Azerbaijani gunfire at night. Armenia * On Wednesday, special forces