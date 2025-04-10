Media logo
Tuesday, 15 April 2025

Already a member?

Regional * The Armenian Defence Ministry has reported that on Sunday evening, Azerbaijan opened fire in the direction of the Khnatsakh settlement in the Syunik, resulting in damage to the village’s cultural centre. The ministry noted that ‘no casualties were reported’ and urged Azerbaijan to conduct an investigation and ‘provide public explanations’, while additionally providing photos showing the damage. Previously, on Saturday, Armenia refuted Azerbaijani accusations of firing at its militar

Regional * Abkhazian President Badra Gunba and his South Ossetian counterpart Alan Gagloev have discussed the signing of an agreement on duty-free trade in a telephone conversation. During the call, Gunba emphasised the importance of the document, adding that the Abkhazian side would be ready to sign once the Cabinet of Ministers was formed. * Armenia has again refuted Azerbaijani accusations of a ceasefire violation. Armenia * The Armenian Defence Ministry has denied Azerbaijani media cl

Regional * Since Wednesday, Armenia has refuted ceasefire violation accusations by Azerbaijan two times (one, two). * That same day, the EU Mission in Armenia announced that starting from March, they had ‘increased the number of night patrols’ along the Armenian side of the shared border with Azerbaijan ‘to enhance nighttime security and safety and relieve possible tensions’. The move came following continued reports of Azerbaijani gunfire at night. Armenia * On Wednesday, special forces

Regional * On Wednesday, Armenia refuted Azerbaijani accusations of firing towards its positions the evening prior. Armenia * RFE/RL has reported that in the last few days, aside from Syunik, where the residents of border villages hear shootings on a daily basis every night, shootings were heard in the Armenian border villages of Kut in the Gegharkunik region and Movses in the Tavush region. * On Thursday, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan responded to Azerbaijani demand

The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 15 April 2025Members only

