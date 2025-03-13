Media logo
Tuesday, 18 March 2025

by OC Media
Daily Brief

Monday, 17 March 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * More countries and organisations have welcomed the completion of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the draft text of the peace treaty, including Russia, the CSTO, NATO, and Greece. * On Sunday, the Armenian Defence Ministry dismissed Azerbaijani accusations of ceasefire violations three times (one, two, three). * On Monday, the EU Mission in Armenia said that on 16–17 March, its representatives had patrolled ‘various locations’ along the Armenia and Azerbaijan border,

Daily Brief

Friday, 14 March 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * A number of countries have welcomed Armenia and Azerbaijan’s agreement on the terms of a historic peace deal, after over three decades of bitter conflict, including Iran, Georgia,  France, Germany, Spain, and Estonia. * In its official statement, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry ‘reiterate[d]’ that ‘the amendment to Armenia’s constitution to eliminate the claims against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is a prerequisite to allow the signing of the negotiated

Daily Brief

Thursday, 13 March 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * A woman from Abkhazia is facing up to six years in prison for allegedly running a scam in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. According to the investigation, the 38-year-old woman, together with an accomplish from Sochi, approached a resident in the Belorechensky District, promising him ₽100,000 ($1,100) for assisting them to find housing and get mortgage loans from a local credit cooperative. The defendants then provided false information to the pension fund, receiving more than ₽900,000 ($10

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 12 March 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Georgia’s State Security Service (SSG) has reported that the Russian forces detained three Georgian citizens near South Ossetia. According to the security agency, one detainee was released on 11 March, while the other two remain in detention. Armenia * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has had a phone call with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset. According to his office, they discussed ‘issues related to the Armenian–CoE partnership, the reforms being impl

News Stories

Armenian Labour Minister ‘hosted’ by Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Georgian Dream U-turn on mandatory ‘standards’ for online media

Did Russian support help Badra Gunba win Abkhazia’s presidential election?

Tuesday, 18 March 2025

Armenia offers to investigate Azerbaijan’s ceasefire violation allegations

Armenia rejects Azerbaijani preconditions for signing peace treaty

UNM criticises Zourabichvili for saying political unity is ‘unattainable’

Azerbaijan threatens political refugees abroad

