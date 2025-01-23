Media logo
Daily Brief

Tuesday, 28 January 2025

Avatar
by OC Media
Media logo

Members’ Exclusive

Become an OC Media member and receive exclusive access to:

  • OC Insider Newsletter
  • The Caucasus Daily Brief
  • Early access to stories
  • Closed Discord community
  • Audio version of the articles
  • A Caucasus-themed gift

Support independent journalism in Caucasus

Become an OC Media member

Already a member?

Related Articles

Daily Brief

Monday, 27 January 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said during an interview with Armenia’s public broadcaster that Azerbaijan applied ‘banned psychoactive methods’ against Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians imprisoned in Azerbaijan ‘in order to extort narratives and testimonies aimed at inciting regional escalation’. * In response, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry released a statement calling Pashinyan’s allegations regarding the use of psychotropic substances ‘completely baseless and ridiculous’. Th

Daily Brief

Friday, 24 January 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * When asked by reporters to comment on the ongoing trial of Nagorno-Karabakh officials, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova noted that ‘as part of the trilateral process’, the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia reached agreements, ‘including on the need to resolve humanitarian issues’. She ‘confirm[ed]’ their commitment to those agreements and expressed readiness ‘to provide the necessary assistance’. * Turan stated that the administration of President Dona

Daily Brief

Thursday, 23 January 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * South Ossetian authorities have released two Georgian citizens — Aleksi Mamulia, 53, and Vano Japiashvili, 51 — into Georgian custody. According to the South Ossetian State Security Committee, the pair entered South Ossetia accidentally and showed repentance, which is why no criminal charges were presented against them. Armenia * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has left for Switzerland to participate in the Davos World Economic Forum. * Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister, Zheenbek Ku

Daily Brief

Wednesday, 22 January 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * Konstantin Zatulin, the first Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs and Relations with Compatriots, has called the trial of the former Nagorno-Karabakh leaders a ‘show’, and ‘an act of personal revenge on the part of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’. Zatulin stated that ‘the shadow of the tragedy’ in Nagorno-Karabakh and its leaders ‘also falls on us in Russia, which was deceived by its peacekeeping operation’, adding that the Armenian Prime Minister

Most Popular

News Stories

Tuesday, 28 January 2025

Podcast | Mzia Amaghlobeli’s arrest

Moscow police ‘torture and rape’ Daghestani man

Georgian activist kidnapped and beaten by unknown assailants

Pashinyan accuses Azerbaijan of drugging imprisoned former Nagorno-Karabakh officials

Lukashenka suggests that Pashinyan will ‘destroy Armenia’

Data of millions of Georgians released in massive data leak

Abkhazian and Georgian citizen convicted of high treason in Abkhazia

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org