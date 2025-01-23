Tuesday, 28 January 2025

Monday, 27 January 2025
Regional * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said during an interview with Armenia’s public broadcaster that Azerbaijan applied ‘banned psychoactive methods’ against Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians imprisoned in Azerbaijan ‘in order to extort narratives and testimonies aimed at inciting regional escalation’. * In response, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry released a statement calling Pashinyan’s allegations regarding the use of psychotropic substances ‘completely baseless and ridiculous’. Th