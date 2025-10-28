Media logo
Georgia

Two teenagers arrested after fatal beating of schoolteacher in Tbilisi

by Nate Ostiller
Giga Avaliani, the 26-year-old schoolteacher who was died earlier in October after being beaten. Photo: TV Pirveli.
Giga Avaliani, the 26-year-old schoolteacher who was died earlier in October after being beaten. Photo: TV Pirveli.

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers

From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English.

Help us hit 500 members by the end of October

Become a member

Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with the fatal beating of  26-year-old schoolteacher Giga Avaliani, who died in the hospital earlier in October. Georgia’s Prosecutor General’s Office said the crime was premeditated and was motivated by the primary attacker’s jealousy regarding the teacher’s relationship to his girlfriend.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Prosecutor General’s Office said that Avaliani had been ambushed and punched in the face by the teenage attacker identified only as A.G. on 1 October, after which he fell and ‘received a life-threatening serious injury’.

Avaliani was then hospitalised, but his health continued to deteriorate, and he died on 24 October.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said the attacker was arrested on 19 October and charged with intentionally inflicting serious bodily harm, which ultimately resulted in Avaliani’s death. On Sunday, another teenager, identified as H.R. was arrested and charged with being at the scene but failing to report the crime. The second individual recorded a video of the assault, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

Both have been remanded into pre-trial detention.

Other media outlets have filled in various additional details of the case, with RFE/RL reporting that Avaliani was struck with batons, and TV Pirveli writing, citing unconfirmed information, that the attack may have been carried out by as many as four teenagers, including a girl.

‘My son was killed by 16-17-year-old children, who will kill your children tomorrow if they are not caught’, Avaliani’s mother said on social media on 25 October.

Avaliani was reportedly the teenagers’ teacher — according to local media, A.G. became jealous as his girlfriend apparently also studied under Avaliani.

Polish border guards hospitalised after brutal assault in Tbilisi
The officers have been hospitalised with head injuries and require surgery.
OC MediaOC Media
Georgia
Crime
Nate Ostiller
206 articles0 Followers

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgian Dream names the three major opposition parties it seeks to ban

Two teenagers arrested after fatal beating of schoolteacher in Tbilisi

Three more Rosgvardia officers arrested in North Ossetia in bribery case

Senior Tbilisi Police official resigns amid Interior Ministry shuffle

Review | Dry Leaf — a Georgian masterclass on filming the unfilmable

Armenia to increase efforts for EU membership in 2026, says Foreign Minister

Armenia to launch nationwide cashback scheme

Russian activists call on Armenia to investigate murder of Chechen woman in Yerevan

Show more
Our Newsletters

The OSCE’s tone-deaf visit to Azerbaijan

Yousef Bardouka

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 28 October 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org