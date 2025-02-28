UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for release of Armenian detainees in Azerbaijan

The Trump/Musk cuts could shut us down — permanently You can help us survive this hostile media environment with a monthly or a single donation for as little as $5. In a world drowning in disinformation, your support means we can continue bringing you the real, fact-checked stories that matter. Become a member

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has commented on the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace talks and called for the release of ‘all those arbitrarily detained in Azerbaijan, including ethnic Armenians’ — in a nod to former Nagorno-Karabakh officials currently on trial in Baku.

The remarks came as part of an extensive speech Türk delivered at the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council on Monday. The speech focused on ongoing conflicts around the world, with Türk dedicating a small portion to discussing the peace process and detentions in Azerbaijan.

‘I am following closely the ongoing peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the hope that they will lead to a process of truth-telling, healing, and reconciliation. We stand ready to support’, Türk said.

‘All those arbitrarily detained in Azerbaijan, including ethnic Armenians, must be released immediately, and fair trial rights must be respected fully’, he continued.

Azerbaijan was quick to respond to his remarks, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada stating that the ‘appreciation of efforts for peace should not obscure the full picture’, according to pro-government media outlet Report.

‘The pursuit of justice requires accountability for all those accused or convicted of war crimes, ethnic cleansing, military aggression, torture, and other serious crimes’, Hajizada said, echoing previous remarks Azerbaijani officials have made in regards to the ongoing trials of detained Armenians.

‘A fair trial in compliance with international legal standards is essential to establish the truth, bring justice to the victims, and ensure the rule of law. Only by telling the truth and healing the wounds will peace and reconciliation overcome impunity’, Hajizada concluded.

At least 16 Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians, including ex-officials, are currently on trial in Azerbaijan for a total of 2,548 crimes, including genocide, slavery, enforced disappearance of persons, torture, financing of terrorism, and the creation of a criminal association. Azerbaijan has officially acknowledged that it is holding 23 Armenian prisoners.

Among those detained are three former Nagorno-Karabakh presidents — Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, and Arayik Harutyunyan — and former State Minister Ruben Vardanyan, a Russian–Armenian billionaire who is currently on hunger strike in protest against his imprisonment.

Several protests took place in Armenia over the weekend, calling on the Armenian government and international organisations to pressure Azerbaijan into releasing the Armenian prisoners.

Armenian officials have only recently begun publicly condemning the trial of former Nagorno-Karabakh officials and other representatives of the region which was launched in January.



