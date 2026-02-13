Media logo
OC Insider

Vance’s Armenian Genocide gaffe said the quiet part out loud

by Arshaluys Barseghyan and Nate Ostiller

‘In solemn remembrance of the lives lost, we honour the resilience and enduring spirit of the Armenian people,’ US Vice President JD Vance wrote in the guestbook of the Armenian Genocide memorial after he visited the site during his working trip to Armenia.

Not only did Vance avoid clarifying when, by whom, and how those lives were lost, but he also became a centre of online controversy after his post explicitly using the term ‘Armenian Genocide’ was deleted.

The US recognised the mass murder of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire during the First World War as a genocide in 2021 under President Joe Biden’s administration. However, his successor Donald Trump has pulled back on this recognition, in particular, avoiding the term genocide. This has left Armenian society confused if the US still can be counted among the countries that recognise the genocide.

The fact Vance’s tweet was posted and then deleted has only drawn further attention to the administration’s retraction of the recognition.

Vance refusing to take responsibility and throwing an unnamed staff member under the bus was no surprise for a thoroughly immoral administration, but the lack of professionalism is still startling.

And what about Vance’s tribute at the Genocide Memorial — does that still count as recognition, but only as an atrocity and not a genocide?

The US refuses to clarify its position, but one can surmise that the retraction was either done because Turkey requested it or because the Trump administration (or its nepo-hire Ambassador Tom Barrack) wants to please President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

And to be more cynical, we wonder if genocide recognition will become a talking point in the next US elections, used to attract votes from the Armenian community.

At the end of the day, the atrocity remains, and the pain endured by survivors and their descendants cannot be erased, no matter which political figure or country recognises it as such.

Recognition goes beyond simply acknowledging events — it also signals a bold stance against any genocide.

Yet, it seems in 2026, we are farther from that point than any time in the past.  Ukraine, Gaza, Sudan, Myanmar, Ethiopia, the list goes on and on.

Perhaps one of the most famous statements about the Armenian Genocide can be attributed to Adolf Hitler, who allegedly said in 1939, ‘Who, after all, speaks today of the annihilation of the Armenians?’.

Apparently not JD Vance.

Description of image
Description of image
OC Insider
by Arshaluys Barseghyan and Nate Ostiller

Related Articles

OC Insider

The day riot police poisoned me

by Mariam Nikuradze

On 28 November 2024, after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the halting of Georgia’s EU-integration process, I went to cover the ensuing protest. As the crowd grew bigger and bigger outside the parliament building located on Tbilisi's central Rustaveli Avenue, riot police took different spots around it. As it neared midnight, they began to disperse the demonstrators. I was on the fountain structure outside the parliament building trying to document a water cannon targeting camera ope

Most Popular

News Stories

Indians kidnapped in Azerbaijan and tortured on live-stream to parents

Vance’s Armenian Genocide gaffe said the quiet part out loud

Russia to start ‘substantive negotiations’ with Armenia to restore railway sections

A ripple effect that holds back economic progress — growing up poor in Armenia

Adam Kadyrov reportedly has spleen removed and lost sight in one eye after car accident

Kobakhidze vows to ‘free’ Georgia from illegal migrants

Sochi court remands seven Abkhazians into pre-trial detention in absentia

Friday, 13 February 2026

Show more
Our Newsletters

Vance’s Armenian Genocide gaffe said the quiet part out loud

Arshaluys Barseghyan

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 13 February 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org