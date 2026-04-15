Mandatory Health Insurance for Visitors from Imedi L

Starting from 1 January 2026, health insurance has become mandatory for foreign citizens entering Georgia. Under the new regulations, tourists must have health and accident insurance upon entry to the country, with a minimum insurance coverage of no less than ₾30,000 ($11,000). The insurance policy must be valid for the entire duration of the visitor’s stay in Georgia.

Insurance company Imedi L has developed a new product specifically for foreign visitors, offering insurance coverage tailored to tourists during their stay in Georgia.

‘The product is fully adapted to the needs of foreign tourists and complies with all legal requirements. By increasing accessibility and simplifying the process, our goal is to help foreign citizens feel more secure and protected while travelling in Georgia. The geographical factor is also very important for travellers, which is why we believe Imedi L’s extensive provider network and access to clinics across the entire country give us a significant advantage’, representatives of Imedi L state.

The visitor insurance policy is designed for both short-term visits and for foreigners planning to stay in Georgia for a longer period.

In addition to mandatory emergency coverage, the product includes a wide range of medical services, such as family doctor services, outpatient care, and dental coverage.

The company is actively cooperating with representatives of the tourism and HoReCa sectors. Imedi L offers its partners flexible conditions, including competitive pricing, commission-based remuneration, an easy-to-use online platform for issuing policies, and fast service in case of insured events.

Visitors can purchase the insurance online within a few minutes via Imedi L’s website: https://imedil.ge/visitors-insurance/en. Insurance activation is also available through partner travel and brokerage companies, as well as at Imedi L branches.

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Paid for by: Imedi L