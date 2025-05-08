Media logo
Daily Brief

Wednesday, 14 May 2025

Avatar
by OC Media
Media logo

Members’ Exclusive

Become an OC Media member and receive exclusive access to:

  • OC Insider Newsletter
  • The Caucasus Daily Brief
  • Early access to stories
  • Closed Discord community
  • Audio version of the articles
  • A Caucasus-themed gift

Support independent journalism in Caucasus

Become an OC Media member

Already a member?

Related Articles

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 13 May 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * CivilNet has reported that Vigen Eoljekjian, a Lebanese–Armenian imprisoned in Azerbaijan since 2020, went on  a hunger strike for 15 days in order to be allowed to call his family. His wife, Linda Eoljekjian, said that ‘last week’ they talked to him for the first time since 21 February, for only ‘three minutes’. The family appealed to the Red Cross to learn about his health condition following over two weeks of his hunger strike. Armenia * On Monday night into Tuesday morning,

Daily Brief

Monday, 12 May 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * In an interview with RIA Novosti, Abkhazian President Badra Gunba said that dialogue between Sukhumi (Sukhum) and Tbilisi will only be possible after Georgia recognises Abkhazia. ‘Our priority is to live in peace with all our neighbours. We want good neighbourly relations with Georgia, so that its leadership realises that they are facing an independent state’, Gunba said. * Over the weekend, Armenia reported that on Friday night, Azerbaijan damaged another house in Khnatsakh, Syuni

Daily Brief

Friday, 9 May 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Regional * The Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, Armen Grigoryan, has stated that Armenia investigated all ceasefire violation claims made by Baku and shared the findings with Azerbaijan, concluding that ‘in general, there were no such violations’. He added that Armenia also provided Azerbaijan with information on violations committed by the Azerbaijani side and expects a thorough investigation. A Factor TV report on Wednesday suggested that talks had taken place between Yerevan and Bak

Daily Brief

Thursday, 8 May 2025

Avatar
by OC Media

Armenia * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan yesterday shouted at an MP during a parliamentary session after she accused him of having no ‘political will’ to hold his team accountable for allegations of corruption. Pashinyan responded to the accusation by saying that if he had gone by press reports about corruption allegations, his government ‘would have hanged you and deported you from Armenia altogether’. * Pashinyan also said that his government adopted ‘a balanced and balancing foreign policy

Most Popular

News Stories

Former high-level North Caucasian accused of running criminal syndicate

Yerevan rebuts yet another allegation by Baku of a ceasefire violation

Wednesday, 14 May 2025

Armenian MP suggests allowing conscripts to pay up to $50,000 to reduce length of military service

Kobakhidze publishes open letter to Trump and Vance

Kadyrov’s teenage son receives yet another honour

Sanctioned former Georgian prosecutor general seen at Moscow Victory Day parade

Controversial commentary on World War II aired on Armenian public TV spark outrage online

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefWednesday, 14 May 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org