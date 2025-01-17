Party popper
8 Years of Independent News, Thanks for your support!8 Years of Independent News, Thanks for your support!
Join Today
Media logo
Daily Brief

Wednesday, 22 January 2025

Avatar
by OC Media
Media logo

Members’ Exclusive

Become an OC Media member and receive exclusive access to:

  • OC Insider Newsletter
  • The Caucasus Daily Brief
  • Early access to stories
  • Closed Discord community
  • Audio version of the articles
  • A Caucasus-themed gift

Support independent journalism in Caucasus

Become an OC Media member

Already a member?

Related Articles

Daily Brief

Tuesday, 21 January 2025

Avatar
OC Media

Regional * The family of Vladikavkaz businessperson Oleg Gusov, who reportedly died after drinking Jermuk mineral water, has filed a lawsuit for ₽1.5 billion ($15 million) against the Armenian manufacturer, as well as its representative and distributors in Russia. Armenia’s Economic Ministry told Armenpress that Armenia presented to Russian the relevant proof that the Jermuk mineral water ‘meets the requirements’ and that the lifted restrictions against Jermuk Group CJSC in Russia ‘proves that

Daily Brief

Monday, 20 January 2025

Avatar
OC Media

Regional * Georgian-born MMA fighter Merab Dvalishvili and Daghestani-fighter Islam Makhachaev won their respective matches on Sunday night at UFC 311. Dvalishvili bested Umar Nurmagomedov, from Daghestan, for the title of bantamweight champion. After Makhachaev’s competitor for the title of lightweight champion, Arman Tsarukyan from Armenia, dropped out due to injury at the last minute, he was replaced by Renato Moicano. * Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central A

Daily Brief

Friday, 17 January 2025

Avatar
OC Media

Regional * Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to the process of delimiting the northern section of the state border. The first stage concerns the point of intersection bordering Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, and following this, in the southern direction, from north to south, with Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan and Iran. * Ahead of his first court hearing scheduled for 17 January, the detained former Nagorno-Karabakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan published a statement saying that he had

Daily Brief

Thursday, 16 January 2025

Avatar
OC Media

Armenia * Armenian Defence Minister Suren Papikyan has stated he did not see ‘the grounds for an escalation in the region because Armenia has proposals and solutions in terms of any issue’. * A similar statement was made by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who also downplayed the possibility of Azerbaijani escalation. In a Facebook post, Pashinyan noted that Armenia has proposed ‘constructive solutions to all existing issues’ in its relations with Azerbaijan and that ‘all efforts to provoke es

Most Popular

News Stories

Wednesday, 22 January 2025

North Ossetian family sues Armenia’s Jermuk waters for $15 million over wrongful death

Georgian Dream vows to ‘transform’ university system

Georgian court sentences foreign agent law protester to five years in prison

Tuesday, 21 January 2025

Protests erupt in Azerbaijani village after police car fatally hits 2 children

Batumelebi and Netgazeti founder Amaghlobeli begins hunger strike while in pretrial detention

Disputed Georgian president pardons 613 convicts

Show more
Party popper

8 Years of
Independent News,

Enjoy 50% OFF our annual
membership

Become an OC
Media Member

Support independent journalism
in the Caucasus
Join Today
Media logoSubscribe to our newsletter

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Subscribe to our newsletter
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org