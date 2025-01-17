Wednesday, 22 January 2025

Regional * Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to the process of delimiting the northern section of the state border. The first stage concerns the point of intersection bordering Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, and following this, in the southern direction, from north to south, with Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan and Iran. * Ahead of his first court hearing scheduled for 17 January, the detained former Nagorno-Karabakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan published a statement saying that he had