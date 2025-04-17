Wednesday, 23 April 2025

Regional * On Thursday, the deputy foreign ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia met in Tbilisi. The joint statement said that the meeting ‘sought to advance trilateral cooperation across the areas of common interest, with the goal to foster sustainable growth and prosperity in the region’. The statement also said that the meeting was ‘regarded as an initial phase designed to build trust and pave the way for the eventual advancement of the dialogue to a higher level’. * Azerbaijani Fo