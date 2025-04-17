Wednesday, 23 April 2025

Tuesday, 22 April 2025
Regional * Armenia’s Defence Ministry has accused units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces of opening fire in the direction of Khoznavar village in the Syunik province on the night of 20–21 April, damaging a solar water heater. No casualties were reported. This is the third time Armenia has shared photo evidence of damage to buildings in border villages as a result of Azerbaijani fire since the end of March. Armenia * Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has taken part in a conference in Yerevan ti