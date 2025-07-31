Media logo
OC Insider

Why I’m begging the universe for Azerbaijan not to recognise the Circassian Genocide

Avatar
by Yousef Bardouka

Join the voices Aliyev wants to silence.

For over eight years, OC Media has worked with fearless journalists from Azerbaijan — some of whom now face decades behind bars — to bring you the stories the regime is  afraid will get out.

Help us fuel Aliyev’s fears — become an OC Media member today

Become a member

Yes, I’m back again with yet another newsletter about the Circassian Genocide. I promise, I’m not trying to meet any quotas and Robin is not forcing me to write these at gunpoint. I’ve just been in a perpetual state of annoyance ever since I read this article on APA, an Azerbaijani pro-government media outlet, about how important it was for the world to recognise the Circassian Genocide as ‘another stain on Russia’.

Important context: APA’s content is objectively not journalism — it’s drivel dictated by the government that has laid total waste to independent media in the country, rendering the scene virtually barren.

This article was born out of an ongoing diplomatic row between Baku and Moscow, which began in December last year after the fatal crash in Kazakhstan’s Aktau of an Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL) flight headed from Baku to Grozny.

In the months following the crash, Azerbaijan has gone from hinting at Russia possibly having shot down the plane to straight up accusing it of doing so and covering up its tracks.

The dramatic fallout between the two peaked in June, with the two countries detaining quite a few of each other’s citizens. Azerbaijani pro-government media was locked and loaded, regularly generating criticism of Russia.

There is no shadow of a doubt that this APA article on the Circassian Genocide is part of that campaign.

It quite extensively details the events leading up to the genocide and its impact on the North Caucasus and the Circassians — the vast majority of whom were exiled from the region. It criticises Russia’s refusal to acknowledge the genocide and it’s eradication of the Circassian language, culture, and historical memory.

It says Azerbaijan and the Circassians were bound together by ‘collective traumas caused by imperial policies’ — either the Russian Empire’s or the Soviet Union’s. It notes that Circassian diaspora organisations in Turkey were among the first to not only express condolences to Azerbaijan over the AZAL crash, but they also condemned the act ‘as another example of imperial violence and disregard for law’, declaring that ‘Russian imperial brutality is not just the pain of one nation, but a shared grief for all peoples of the region’.

It also claims that interest in the Circassian Genocide in Azerbaijan was growing among local media, researchers, and civil society activists — all driven closer by the shared suffering wrought on them by Russia.

Could this be a sign that Azerbaijan might recognise the genocide? Gosh, I certainly hope not.

We’ve seen Azerbaijan tout its championing of oppressed indigenous peoples’ rights before with its targeting of Western European nations with brutal colonial histories — most notably France, which openly and staunchly supports Armenia.

In that absurd episode, we saw France accuse Azerbaijan of supporting riots in one of its overseas territories, New Caledonia, claiming that Baku ‘made a deal’ with Caledonian pro-independence leaders.

In the months since, we’ve seen an evidently government-linked Baku Initiative Group host a variety of seminars and conferences decrying the effects of European colonialism on indigenous people around the world.

While I recognise that the recognition of other nations’ tragedies will always be political in nature, I do want to see more countries recognise it, as with Ukraine’s own recognition of the Circassian Genocide earlier this year or Georgia’s recognition in 2011.

However, I believe an Azerbaijani recognition will do the cause more harm than good.

Aside from it coming from nowhere, it would be based on a disingenuous ‘anti-colonial’ narrative, made even more absurd by Azerbaijan’s own miserable track record. Let’s not forget the Aliyev regime continues to oppress its own indigenous Talysh population and that it ethnically cleansed Nagorno-Karabakh of Armenians in September 2023. On the global stage, Azerbaijan also materially supports the Israeli warmachine in its ongoing genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

Would the Circassians celebrate an Azerbaijani recognition? Err, possibly, but that remains to be seen, and I’ll sleep better if it was met with condemnation instead.

OC Insider
Avatar
Yousef Bardouka
92 articles0 Followers

A Circassian from the diaspora, Yousef joined OC Media out of a passion for the Caucasus and a fascination with functional public transport. With previous journalism experience in Jordan, he divides his time between keeping up with regional news, podcast production, and exploration of specialty coffee.

Related Articles

OC Insider

‘It’s not beer that kills people — it’s water’

Avatar
by Elizaveta Chukharova

It’s a strange thing: in the 21st century, in what is supposedly a civilised country, mass poisonings from drinking water still occur in Daghestan every year. Children are particularly affected — the same children who are supposedly ‘our future’ and a ‘priority of state policy’. So why do these mass poisonings continue to happen in Daghestan year after year? There are, of course, many reasons, first and foremost being the human pollution of water sources and the degradation of sewage infrastruc

OC Insider

A cynical fight between two authoritarian countries

Avatar
by Nate Ostiller

Over the past few weeks, the South Caucasus once again came into the global spotlight, but this time for a rather unexpected reason, even for those who have long been watching the region. Relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, two authoritarian, highly-militarised countries, appeared to come close to the breaking point. Once weary allies, the cause for the seemingly sudden deterioration can be primarily connected to two separate violent incidents that have occured over the past year — the de

OC Insider

How the media (cannot) cover trials in Georgia

Avatar
by Mariam Nikuradze

It’s been a week since yet another restriction for Georgian media came into force: photos, videos, and audio recordings are no longer allowed inside courtrooms, the court building, or even the courtyard. The new regulation does say that the High Council of Justice is entitled to grant permission after individual appeals from reporters, but so far, all appeals have been left unanswered — therefore, it’s been a week without any quality content from the important trials of detained protesters. Ac

OC Insider

On Azerbaijan devouring its son

Avatar
by Dominik K Cagara

A lot of bottled up emotions broke loose together with the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War in the pandemic year of 2020. While not necessarily surprising, it still hit hard — to watch faces familiar from peacebuilding conferences and peace journalism circles succumb to bloodlust, cheering on advancing troops as any prospect for a peaceful resolution to the decadeslong dispute was rendered forlorn. When I studied peace and conflict studies, I remember my lecturer stressing that even in the bleakest

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgia detains UNM political council member for ‘deceiving a foreign national’

Why I’m begging the universe for Azerbaijan not to recognise the Circassian Genocide

Chechen authorities suspend charity fundraising for Palestine

Thursday, 31 July 2025

A world too loud, a boy too bright: living with autism in Armenia

Georgian Dream attacks EU while holding assets across member states, NGO reports

Azerbaijan claims 500,000 people visited Nagorno-Karabakh and surroundings in July

Mother of Russian citizen detained in Tbilisi denied entry to Georgia

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 31 July 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org