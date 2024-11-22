Woman given house arrest for ‘vandalising’ Akhmat Kadyrov monument in Moscow

play pause Playback speed: 1 00:00 / 00:00 Array Array Powered by AiVOOV

A woman has been given house arrest in the Moscow region for allegedly writing a parody inscription on a monument to Akhmat Kadyrov, the first president of Chechnya and father of the current leader of the republic, Ramzan Kadyrov.

As reported by the Telegram channel Baza, citing law enforcement agencies, the detained 23-year-old Natalia A., last name not specified, left several inscriptions saying ‘Akhmat sliva’ (‘plum’) instead of ‘Akhmat sila’ (‘power’) on a monument to Akhmat Kadyrov on the night of 13 November.

According to Kavkaz.Realii ‘there is no confirmation of information from official sources’ about the woman’s arrest, but Telegram channel Baza has reported that she was arrested on charges of vandalism.

It is not known whether the woman was alone when she allegedly made the inscriptions and exactly when she was detained.

‘Akhmat sila’ is a propagandist slogan commonly used by the regime in Chechnya praising Akhmat Kadyrov.

Current Chechen head and Akhmat Kadyrov’s son, Ramzan Kadyrov, has tried to ensure Chechens are grateful to his father, who, according to him, brought peace to the republic.

In 2004, Akhmat Kadyrov was killed in a bomb attack. His son Ramzan became president in 2007, and immediately began the process of mythifying his father.

The Telegram channel Ostorozhno, Novosti reported that ‘videos [picturing the vandalised monument] with captions on them were sent to feedback bots of major media outlets, including Ostorozhno, Novosti’.

Baza and local media outlets reported that she was released on the condition that she not leave the country.

According to Ura.ru, the day after the parody inscriptions were made, the memorial was cleared and police began an investigation into the vandalism. They also reported that Natalia remains under house arrest.

According to Russian criminal law, vandalism is punishable by a fine of up to ₽40,000 ($390), compulsory labour for up to 360 hours, correctional labour for up to one year, or a prison sentence of up to three months.

Ostorozhno, Novosti reported that Akhmat Kadyrov’s monument has been in Moscow since 2004.

Kavkaz.Realii reported that last fall, a pig’s head was brought to the monument; nationalist Dmitri Kudryashov was subsequently arrested for this act on charges of vandalism.