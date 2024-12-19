Wounded Russian soldier discharged from Chechen hospital after complaining about poor conditions

A wounded Russian soldier fighting in the country’s full-scale war against Ukraine says that he was prematurely discharged from a Chechen hospital for complaining about poor living conditions and substandard food.

The soldier, who introduced himself as Ruslan Arazov, recorded a video message to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Andrei Belousov, which he said was recorded on 7 January.

In the video message, which was published on his YouTube channel, Arazov said medics have not removed shrapnel from his limbs in weeks.

The Moscow-born man said that in February 2023 he voluntarily signed a contract with the Defence Ministry to participate in the full-scale war in Ukraine and was assigned to the 91st separate regiment formed in the Russian-occupied Donbas region.

On 9 December, he suffered multiple shrapnel wounds and a broken leg and was first taken to a military hospital in Rostov-on-Don. The following week he was transferred to the 412th military hospital in the village of Khankala on the outskirts of the Chechen capital, Grozny.

In both hospitals, Arazov claimed that he did not receive sufficient treatment. He also reported a ‘disgusting’ attitude from the hospital staff in Khankala, ‘not enough food’, and the falsification of his medical documents.

According to Arazov, he started a conflict with canteen workers because they were giving out only one glass of juice for two people. Arazov began filming the conflict, and asked for the canteen’s menu and documentation from the Defence Ministry showing that the meals provided were in compliance with official standards.

The staff became angry at his filming, and two hours later Arazov was discharged from the hospital for allegedly violating the facility’s rules. Later, he was given an official discharge order which specifically cited the video he had recorded in the canteen.

Arazov claimed that he later wrote a report to the head of the hospital. He was taken to the 18th Motorised Rifle Brigade stationed in Khankala, from where he was returned to the hospital, but was discharged again the next day. The soldier asked for the necessary treatment, and claimed there are still fragments in his leg, as well as saying the fracture itself is still painful. Arazov demanded that he be provided with appropriate treatment so that he can recover as soon as possible and return to the front.

Other complaints about the hospital in Khankala can also be found on the internet — similar comments were left by soldiers on the social media accounts of Chechnya’s Head, Ramzan Kadyrov.