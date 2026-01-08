Zelenskyi suggests the US oust Kadyrov like it did Maduro

Support independent journalism this holiday season — and help us bring you more news and commentary from the Caucasus in 2026. Become a member 25% OFF

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appeared to suggest that Washington abduct Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov like it did Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The remarks came as part of an interview with Deutsche Welle on Wednesday.

During the interview, Zelenskyi said that the US has instruments of pressure it could apply on Russia, similar to how they carried out Maduro’s capture in early January.

‘Everyone saw the result. The whole world. They did it quickly. Well, let them carry out some kind of operation with that, what’s his name, with Kadyrov, with that murderer. Maybe then Putin will see this and think about it’, Zelenskyi said.

Kadyrov responded to the Ukrainian president’s remarks on his Telegram channel. In his post, he used offensive language toward Zelenskyi and claimed that the latter was allegedly asking the US authorities to kidnap him.

‘A buffoon suggests that the US authorities kidnap me. Note that he did not even threaten to do it himself, as a man would’, Kadyrov wrote.

The Chechen leader also said that, in his view, Zelenskyi’s statements confirm Kyiv’s attempts to ‘disrupt a peaceful settlement’.

‘Save your face and do not humiliate yourself. If you had even a drop of manhood, you would understand how humiliating your words and requests sound’, Kadyrov continued.

Kadyrov has previously repeatedly made harsh statements about Zelenskyi. In his social media posts, he accused the Ukrainian president of various actions, regularly insulting him. Kadyrov has also claimed that Zelenskyi was ‘close to the end’ and that the Ukrainian people would allegedly ‘smoke him out like a rat from a hole’.

‘You yourself know what a nothing you are, capable only of imposing sanctions on the family members of your enemies, including children. How paltry and disgusting that is… Has there really not been a single man left in Zelya’s circle, in the full sense of the word, who would point out such an unmanly act? Or are there only drug addicts there as well? Such people will resort to any meanness and provocation. If they are ready to impose jackal sanctions on family members and children, then I am not surprised if their arsenal of vile and despicable acts contains something even worse, something fascist, satanic, inhuman, which will still shock the whole world’, Kadyrov wrote.

In addition, Kadyrov had previously published a poetic text on his Telegram channel that also contained threats and derogatory wording directed at Zelenskyi and the Ukrainian authorities. In the text, he referred to the Ukrainian president as a ‘clown’.