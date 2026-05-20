Adam Kadyrov’s friend reportedly kills 9-year-old in car accident

A law enforcement officer and friend of Adam Kadyrov, the son of Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov, was allegedly responsible for a fatal traffic accident in which a nine-year-old boy from Daghestan died.

Activists from the opposition movement NIYSO reported that on Sunday, the officer, Islam Ibragimov, caused the traffic accident near Grozny Mall. The boy, identified only as Gadzhi, had come from Daghestan to Grozny on a school trip.

NIYSO claims that Ibragimov is friends with Ramzan Kadyrov’s third son, Adam Kadyrov, and published a photograph of the two as evidence. The photograph may have been taken several years ago, as Adam Kadyrov appears significantly younger.

In addition, several years ago NIYSO also published an excerpt from a voice chat in which Ibragimov allegedly said that he was friends with Kadyrov’s sons. Photographs of Ibragimov in military uniform have also been circulated online.

Chechen news agencies have not reported the fatal accident. There is also no information about the victim in state-run Daghestani media. At the same time, Chechen news agencies do not report on traffic accidents involving officials or security personnel, even when the crashes are confirmed by multiple sources. One recent prominent example was the accident on 16 January allegedly involving Adam Kadyrov, in which he and several people were injured.

https://oc-media.org/chechen-authorities-remain-silent-after-accident-involving-adam-kadyrov/

According to one source, at the time, a convoy led by Adam Kadyrov was travelling at around 160 kilometres per hour when it collided with a car entering the road on a green light. The driver of that vehicle died at the scene. According to various sources, around 20 people were injured in the crash.

In the summer of 2025, Yasin Zakriev, head of the Chechen Audit Chamber, was also allegedly responsible for a traffic accident. A married couple died in that crash, while two of their children were seriously injured as a result of Zakriev’s driving. Despite public attention, he was not held accountable and no criminal case was launched against him.

In 2024, three people who had died in an accident in Argun were buried in the village of Zandak-Ara in the Nozhay-Yurt district of Chechnya. According to local residents, the person responsible for the accident was 18-year-old Yakub Chalaev, the son of Zamid Chalaev, the commander of the Akhmat Kadyrov Police Regiment. A married couple and their 12-year-old son were standing by the roadside in Argun when his car crashed into them.

In 2018, the head of the Shali district, Turpal-Ali Ibragimov, crashed into a car carrying a family of three, killing all of them. Chechen authorities initially claimed that Ibragimov’s second cousin was behind the wheel, but Kadyrov’s adviser Adam Shakhidov later published a video message from the relatives of the victims, in which they asked that Ibragimov not be punished or be removed from his post as head of the district.

In December 2015, a Mercedes running a red light crashed into a Lada Granta at high speed, causing the driver and passenger to die at the scene. Bloggers and social media users claimed that the head of the Gudermes district, Zaur Khizriev, was behind the wheel of the car responsible for the crash, but he himself denied any involvement in the incident.

Kadyrov’s children have also reportedly been involved in road accidents before.

According to unverified reports, in 2021 Ramzan Kadyrov’s eldest son, Akhmat Kadyrov, then aged 16, struck an elderly man while driving a Mercedes-Benz G-Class in the family’s native village of Tsentaroy, later renamed Akhmat-Yurt. It was reported that the Chechen authorities organised a reconciliation ceremony and took steps to prevent the information from becoming public.

In September 2022, according to unverified reports, Adam Kadyrov, then aged 15, was involved in another accident in which two people allegedly died as a result of his driving. To conceal this, he was allegedly moved into a bodyguard’s vehicle. When Adam Kadyrov allegedly attempted to flee the scene at high speed in that vehicle, he reportedly struck and killed another person at a pedestrian crossing.