A creative celebration: Winecast kicks off, 20–24 August

For humans, the truest source of pleasure lies in experiences that elevate the spirit and leave a positive mark on our emotions. While there are many ways to achieve this, few offer a space where multiple passions converge at once. This summer, Georgia is fortunate: there’s no need to search far and wide. Simply attending Winecast offers the perfect opportunity to gift yourself some time completely removed from routine and overflowing with emotional adventure.

What do you love? Cinema? Music? Wine? At Winecast, you can indulge in each separately. But if all of these ignite your passions, the festival becomes your personal paradise — no need to look to the heavens for it.

Even if attending Cannes or the Berlinale seems out of reach, the essence and inspiration of the great European film festivals can now be experienced much closer to home — in Georgia.

Early festival highlights: Tbilisi, 20–22 August

The first stage of Winecast takes place in Tbilisi. On 20 August, a special star will be unveiled near the Tamadi monument to honor the Shavkapito grape variety. From 21–22 August, the Tbilisi Wine Museum will host screenings of short films in competition, open to all visitors free of charge. These initial days serve as a warm-up, preparing audiences for the festival’s main events on 23–24 August at Château Mukhrani.

Château Mukhrani: premieres, screenings, and wine experiences

At Château Mukhrani, specially designed spaces will host a rich variety of activities. On 23 and 24 August, guests will enjoy premieres of films from around the world, including the newest and best Georgian productions, as well as short films from multiple countries. Each screening will be accompanied by Q&A sessions with directors and producers, providing a rare chance to engage directly with the creators.

Screenings will take place in Château Mukhrani’s wine cellar as well as under the open sky in the forest, creating a cinematic feast surrounded by nature. Many of these screenings will be paired with wine tastings from different regions of the world, merging cinema and sensory delight.

Celebrating Georgian wines: competition & tastings

Winecast 2025 also shines a spotlight on Georgia’s rich viticultural heritage. Around 35 of the country’s finest wineries will present their wines for competition and public tasting, offering guests the opportunity to explore both traditional and innovative Georgian vintages. Masterclasses will be held by world-class sommeliers, guiding attendees through the art of wine and gastronomy — including expert insights into food pairing, the interplay of flavours, and the sensory magic that occurs when wine meets cuisine.

Gastronomy meets cinema

The festival experience is not just visual; it is also gastronomic. While celebrating cinema, world-renowned sommeliers will lead tastings and interactive masterclasses, allowing guests to explore how wines from around the globe harmonise with different flavours and foods. These sessions provide a perfect complement to the cinematic programme, creating a multi-sensory journey that celebrates taste, aroma, and storytelling.

Concert programme: 23 August

On 23 August, the festival will also feature a vibrant concert programme showcasing artists from a variety of genres. Guests will enjoy jazz, funk, traditional Georgian music, and international songs, ensuring there is something for every musical taste. This dynamic blend of performances will create the perfect soundtrack to an evening of cinema, wine, and social connection.

About the festival

2025 marks the second edition of Winecast. Its debut was so successful that for many attendees, it seemed almost unimaginable — witnessing the inaugural festival, not a long-standing event, yet feeling the impact and energy of a major international celebration.

The festival owes its success to its dedicated partners: the National Wine Agency of Georgia, the embassies of Italy and France, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture, the US State Department’s film programme, the French Institute in Georgia, the National Tourism Administration, Citroën, Liebherr Georgia, Miles, TBC Concept, Design Studio Elenea, Lepperts, UHY Georgia, Edwise, Tbilisi Wine Museum, Nanos, and the Balneological Resort of Georgia.

🎟 Tickets are available now: TKT.GE