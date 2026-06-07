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A ‘historic victory’

by Arshaluys Barseghyan

Pashinyan says Civil Contract got more votes than in 2021, which he said showed that people ‘stood for statehood, stood for independence, stood for future, stood for peace’. Again, only 10% of votes have actually been counted.

He calls it a ‘historic victory’.

He insisted it was not ‘controversial’ for him to claim victory before the results from across Armenia have come in, citing the party’s internal calculations and the constant updates from the Central Election Commission, adding that the results are ‘obvious’.

Arshaluys Barseghyan
687 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

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