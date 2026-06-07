Pashinyan says Civil Contract got more votes than in 2021, which he said showed that people ‘stood for statehood, stood for independence, stood for future, stood for peace’. Again, only 10% of votes have actually been counted.

He calls it a ‘historic victory’.

He insisted it was not ‘controversial’ for him to claim victory before the results from across Armenia have come in, citing the party’s internal calculations and the constant updates from the Central Election Commission, adding that the results are ‘obvious’.