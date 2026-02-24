Media logo
Abkhazia

Abkhazian opposition figure wounded in shooting

by OC Media
Eshsou Kakaliya. Image via Caucasian Knot.
Eshsou Kakaliya. Image via Caucasian Knot.

Abkhazian opposition figure Eshsou Kakaliya was wounded after a shootout in Sukhumi (Sukhum) on Saturday, the Abkhazian Health Ministry reported. He received gunshot wounds to both legs and fractures to his facial bones, which may have been caused during a separate beating incident.

Later that evening, the Abkhazian Interior Ministry reported that those involved in the incidents had been identified, all of whom were nephews of Beslan Eshba, the head of the presidential administration.

The following day, one person was detained.

Previously, Kakaliya and Kan Kvarchiya, another prominent opposition figure, had been calling for Eshba’s resignation.

On Sunday, a group of opposition figures released a statement condemning the attack and arguing it was politically motivated.

‘The armed attack that took place is a direct reprisal against a politician who dared to point out the numerous abuses of power by the current government’, they said, while also demanding the immediate resignation of Eshba and the criminal prosecution of all involved.

Kvarchiya went further, arguing that President Badra Gunba was also to blame.

‘With the tacit consent of the authorities, lawlessness is taking place in the country, and today we are also seeing legal lawlessness’, Kvarchiya said.

Both Kakaliya and Kvarchiya had been involved in a clash with and subsequent deportation of three Russian political consultants, or ‘journalists’ who were in Abkhazia during the 5 November local elections to support Team Abkhazia, a controversial NGO widely seen to be acting as both the proxy of Gunba and Russia. The confrontation appeared to have stemmed from the belief that the consultants were working for Team Abkhazia without proper registration and accreditation. The clash and its aftermath have continued to make waves in Abkhazia.

Later in November, Russia placed Kakaliya, Kvarchiya, and a third figure, under investigation on charges of armed robbery over the same incident.

Russia stops issuing ID cards in Abkhazia following complaints
The practice of issuing Russian ID cards in Abkhazia began only in 2025.
OC MediaOC Media
Description of image
Description of image
Abkhazia
Georgia
Crime
OC Media
3670 articles0 Followers

Open Caucasus Media brings you news, commentary, multimedia, and podcasts from the North and South Caucasus.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Armenian Defence Minister visits Iran as rumours of war swirl

Abkhazian opposition figure wounded in shooting

UK sanctions Georgia’s Imedi and POSTV over ‘Russian disinformation’

Tuesday, 24 February 2026

Thousands of bird carcasses found on Azerbaijan’s Caspian Sea coast

Ex-soldier who fought in Ukraine sentenced for brutal Nalchik murder of elderly woman

French court suspends Georgia’s $383 million payment to company behind Namakhvani HPP

Azerbaijani TikToker arrested for making ‘immoral statements’

Show more
Our Newsletters

How the Aliyevs are getting a taste of their own bitter medicine

Aytan Farhadova

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefTuesday, 24 February 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org