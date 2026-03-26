Adam Kadyrov makes first appearance after car accident

Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov’s 18-year-old son, Adam Kadyrov, has made his first public appearance since reports emerged in January that he was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Grozny. Footage of the young Kadyrov shows him attending a meeting of Chechen security officials.

Ramazan Kadyrov published the video showing his son attending the meeting on Wednesday.

Adam Kadyrov had attended the meeting in his capacity as the head of the Security Council in Chechnya. He spoke about his work and made claims about efforts made to prevent price hikes during Ramadan.

The young Kadyrov also spoke about work being done to prevent terrorism and extremism, alongside identifying and preventing threats from sabotage groups related to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The meeting was attended by Ramzan Kadyrov, Chechen Prime Minister Magomed Daudov, and Akhmad Kadyrov, another one of the Chechen head’s sons.

Adam Kadyrov was reported to have been involved in a major car accident in Grozy on 16 January, with independent sources claiming that he was in critical condition.

In the following days Chechen authorities did not provide any official statement, while conflicting information about his injuries and versions of the accident began to circulate.

Later Ramzan Kadyrov dismissed the reports as false, dismissing materials as deep-fakes and stressing the ‘urgency of fighting fake news’.

Subsequent reports have suggested that Adam Kadyrov underwent surgery and reportedly had a broken jaw and his spleen was removed, and that he may lose sight in one eye due to damage to his optic nerve.

Adam Kadyrov turned 18 in 2025, and is widely considered to be among his father’s preferred candidates to succeed him.

By the age of 18, Adam already held several significant public and governmental positions. He heads his father’s security department, serves as Secretary of Chechnya’s Security Council, oversees the Chechen Interior Ministry, and supervises the Russian Special Forces University in Gudermes, as well as a Defence Ministry battalion.