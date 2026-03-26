Media logo
Chechnya

Adam Kadyrov makes first appearance after car accident

G
by Gunef Yedic
Adam Kadyrov as seen in a meeting with Chechen security officials in a video published on 26 March 2026. Screengrab via Telegram.
Adam Kadyrov as seen in a meeting with Chechen security officials in a video published on 26 March 2026. Screengrab via Telegram.

Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov’s 18-year-old son, Adam Kadyrov, has made his first public appearance since reports emerged in January that he was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Grozny. Footage of the young Kadyrov shows him attending a meeting of Chechen security officials.

Ramazan Kadyrov published the video showing his son attending the meeting on Wednesday.

Adam Kadyrov had attended the meeting in his capacity as the head of the Security Council in Chechnya. He spoke about his work and made claims about efforts made to prevent price hikes during Ramadan.

The young Kadyrov also spoke about work being done to prevent terrorism and extremism, alongside identifying and preventing threats from sabotage groups related to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The meeting was attended by Ramzan Kadyrov, Chechen Prime Minister Magomed Daudov, and Akhmad Kadyrov, another one of the Chechen head’s sons.

Adam Kadyrov was reported to have been involved in a major car accident in Grozy on 16 January, with independent sources claiming that he was in critical condition.

In the following days Chechen authorities did not provide any official statement, while conflicting information about his injuries and versions of the accident began to circulate.

Later Ramzan Kadyrov dismissed the reports as false, dismissing materials as deep-fakes and stressing the ‘urgency of fighting fake news’.

Subsequent reports have suggested that Adam Kadyrov underwent surgery and reportedly had a broken jaw and his spleen was removed, and that he may lose sight in one eye due to damage to his optic nerve.

Adam Kadyrov turned 18 in 2025, and is widely considered to be among his father’s preferred candidates to succeed him.

By the age of 18, Adam already held several significant public and governmental positions. He heads his father’s security department, serves as Secretary of Chechnya’s Security Council, oversees the Chechen Interior Ministry, and supervises the Russian Special Forces University in Gudermes, as well as a Defence Ministry battalion.

German AfD member gifts Chechen official daggers with swastikas in Grozny
Noah Krieger had previously denied links to the Kadyrov regime.
OC MediaGunef Yedic
Description of image
Description of image
Chechnya
North Caucasus
Russia
Adam Kadyrov
G
Gunef Yedic
16 articles0 Followers

Gunef is a media and cultural studies student researching memory, identity, and imperial legacies in the North Caucasus, with a focus on Circassian history and diaspora.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Adam Kadyrov makes first appearance after car accident

Russia sends humanitarian aid to Iran via Azerbaijan

Thursday, 26 March 2026

Court sentences Chechens over shooting near Wildberries office

Doubling down, Armenian Parliamentary Speaker dubs opposition ‘parties of war’

Israel issues travel warning for Georgia and Azerbaijan, citing fears of Iran-backed terrorism

Ex-member of Armenian ruling party elected to Constitutional Court amidst concerns of bias

German AfD member gifts Chechen official daggers with swastikas in Grozny

Show more
Our Newsletters

‘The end of an era’

Mikheil Gvadzabia

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefThursday, 26 March 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2026 OC-Media.org