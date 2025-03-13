Media logo
Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict

Aliyev says he does not ‘trust’ Armenia the same day Baku and Yerevan agree on a peace treaty

Avatar
by Nate Ostiller
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev speaking at the 12th Global Baku Forum. Official photo.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev speaking at the 12th Global Baku Forum. Official photo.

The Trump/Musk cuts could shut us down — permanently

You can help us survive with a monthly membership or a single donation for as little as $5. In a world drowning in disinformation, your support means we can continue bringing you the real, fact-checked stories that matter.

Become a member

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev gave a speech at the 12th Global Baku Forum on Thursday, the same day that Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to sign a historic peace treaty that would end more than three decades of conflict.

Against the backdrop of the unprecedented step towards signing a treaty, Aliyev’s speech was nonetheless full of grievances, conspiracy theories, and attacks on Armenia, France, the EU, and Western media.

He began the address by extolling what Azerbaijan had achieved in energy reforms and the hosting of the COP29 conference, before quickly switching to allegations that ‘some Western media, which President [Donald] Trump calls fake news’, had engaged in a ‘campaign to discredit Azerbaijan, blackmail us, and spread rumors, and different disinformation’.

Aliyev singled out ‘the Washington Post, New York Times, Politico, Newsweek, and the Associated Press’ as ‘fake news outlets’ that were ‘just implementing the instructions of the US State Department’. He also mentioned French President Emmanuel Macron, who he has long been at odds with, accusing him and French media of planning a ‘coordinated campaign of blackmail and slander aimed at boycotting COP29’.

‘All that [Armenians] say, for us, has zero meaning’

The bulk of Aliyev’s speech was dedicated to commenting on the ongoing negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but was delivered before it was announced they had agreed to sign a peace treaty.

Aliyev launched into a laundry list of historical grievances against Armenia, concluding that ‘that the level of trust to Armenia is close to zero’.

As a result, Aliyev said ‘we need documents; we need papers’, from Armenia in order to demonstrate that the efforts towards the peace treaty are genuine.

At the same time, Aliyev accused Armenia of ‘preparing for a new war’, reiterating past accusations, including a conspiracy-laden article published by the pro-government media outlet Caliber earlier this week.

‘Who is pushing [Armenia] to war again? France and its president’, Aliyev said.

He then went on to attack former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who he claimed had ‘actually ruined US–Azerbaijan relations, which we had been building for 30 years’.

In addition, Aliyev singled out the US Agency for International Development (USAID), as well as members of the US Congress, Adam Schiff, Frank Palone, and Nancy Pelosi, alleging they had been ‘receiving money from Armenian diaspora organizations in the US to attack Azerbaijan and discredit it’.

Aliyev also praised Trump’s efforts at ‘draining the swamp’, saying that Azerbaijan was ready to ‘share information with American authorities about the illegal activity of USAID in Azerbaijan’.

He concluded by emphasising Azerbaijan ‘hope[s] that with the new administration, we will rebuild our strong partnership, which has always been important for the South Caucasus, for peace, security, anti-terror operations, [and] the modern development of our region’.

Pashinyan speaks to Turkish media in ‘unprecedented event’
During the interview, Pashinyan discussed Armenia–Turkey relations and the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace negotiations.
OC MediaXandie (Alexandra) Kuenning
Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict
Ilham Aliyev
Armenia
Azerbaijan
France
Azerbaijan–US Relations
Avatar
Nate Ostiller
49 articles0 Followers

Nate joined OC Media as an editor after a year at The Kyiv Independent, where he covered Ukraine, Russia, and the South Caucasus. He has a background in grant writing and reporting on post-Soviet geopolitics, with a focus on conflict-sensitive journalism and human rights.

Related Articles

Senior Director for Europe at the National Security Council Michael Carpenter hands a letter from US President Joe Biden to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Photo: President.az.
Azerbaijan

Biden calls on Aliyev to finalise peace agreement before 2025

Avatar
by Xandie (Alexandra) Kuenning

US President Joe Biden has encouraged Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to finalise a peace agreement with Armenia before the end of 2024. Biden also emphasised his personal commitment to achieving this goal, while referencing the ‘steps’ the US was willing to take.  In a letter hand-delivered to Aliyev on Monday, Biden highlighted what he called the ‘steady progress’ Azerbaijan and Armenia had made towards finalising a peace agreement which would normalise relations between the two countries

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Khojali. Image via president.az.
Armenia

Azerbaijan to settle Stepanakert in September

Avatar
by Aytan Farhadova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has announced that Baku intends to begin to settle the deserted city of Stepanakert (Khankendi) in September. His statement came during a visit to Khojali on Tuesday, where he met with Azerbaijani families displaced during the First Nagorno-Karabakh War who have now returned to the town.  During a meeting with local residents, Aliyev also said that the reconstruction of the Aghdam-Khankendi railway was being prepared. ‘From here, you will be able to go in a

‘Self-determination not extremism.’ Photo: Marut Vanyan/OC Media.
Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict

Podcast | Domestic abuse in the North Caucasus and Stepanakert's mass protest

Avatar
by OC Media

In this week’s episode of the Caucasus Digest, Anna Edgar talks to Svetlana Anokhina, a women’s right activist from Daghestan, about the recent escape of four young Daghestani women from a life of domestic abuse in their home republic. Read more: * Four Daghestani women flee to Georgia citing domestic abuse Ani Avetisyan talks about the tripartite meeting between Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia in Sochi, and the mass demonstration that took place in Stepanakert over t

Most Popular

News Stories

Office of independent news agency closes in South Ossetia due to ‘presidential censorship’

Aliyev says he does not ‘trust’ Armenia the same day Baku and Yerevan agree on a peace treaty

Military vehicle runs over civilian car in Makhachkala, killing one

Rector of Tbilisi Theatre and Film University reverses expulsion order for protesting students

Pashinyan speaks to Turkish media in ‘unprecedented event’

Friday, 14 March 2025

Armenians left in Nagorno-Karabakh reportedly testify against Ruben Vardanyan

Georgian authorities ‘seize assets’ of call centre scammers

Show more

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 14 March 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org