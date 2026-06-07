Almost 300 reports of electoral crimes

Armenpress, citing the Prosecutor General’s Office, has reported that as of 13:00, a total of 293 reports have been received regarding apparent crimes hindering the electoral process. Of these, criminal proceedings were initiated in 174 reports, leading to public criminal prosecution against 297 individuals. An additional 14 criminal proceedings against 42 individuals have been transferred to court.

The Prosecutor General’s Office also reported that the CEC has approved 11 petitions to initiate criminal prosecution against a parliamentary candidate, with a further twelfth candidate to be discussed ‘in the near future’.