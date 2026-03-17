Ambassadori Island Batumi hosted symbolic foundation capsule ceremony for landmark first tower

A historic milestone was marked at Ambassadori Island Batumi with the symbolic foundation capsule-laying ceremony for the project’s inaugural structure, the First Tower. The ceremony was attended by the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, alongside members of the cabinet and the leadership of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara.

The total investment for this multifunctional complex is set at $200 million.

It is noteworthy that 22 hectares of land on the right peninsula have been officially commissioned. Currently, a total of 48 hectares of reclaimed land within the project area have been brought into operation.

The island project is being implemented by Ambassador Group in collaboration with various international companies, including the architectural and engineering company Yüksel Proje and the British group Arup, which is involved in urban planning projects worldwide. In partnership with Arup, a comprehensive Smart City vision is being established, designed to evolve this landmark artificial island into the most technologically advanced urban space in the region.

As the first standing structure on the reclaimed land, the First Tower holds profound historical significance. This multifunctional complex is designed to be a self-contained ecosystem, featuring: premium residential apartments and a world-class hotel, a private helipad, expansive wellness spaces, including indoor and outdoor pools and fitness centres, high-end entertainment zones, and designer boutique stores.

The interior design of the tower’s luxury apartments is the work of the renowned Italian studio D73, ensuring a fusion of European elegance with the island’s unique coastal identity. Its strategic location directly links it to the yacht club and the newly developed island boulevard, positioning it as the primary destination and point of attraction for the entire development.

Invest in Batumi, 17.03.2026

The realisation of the Ambassadori Island project is strategically important for Georgia's economy. Once fully operational, the project is projected to contribute $65 million in annual tax revenue to the country’s budget. The implementation of the project will create up to 20,000 new jobs in the country. This economic scale places the development on par with global infrastructure projects, such as the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline. The rapid pace of the current land works, reaching the 50% milestone, underscores the efficiency and scale of this visionary initiative.

The formation of the central artificial island and two peninsulas is progressing ahead of schedule. To date, more than 50% of the land reclamation works are already complete. Upon completion, Ambassadori Island Batumi will span a total of 84 hectares, with 49% of the territory dedicated to premium recreational zones.



Ambassadori Island Batumi is designed in full compliance with the principles of sustainable development and smart city planning. The project has both tourism and economic significance, positioning Batumi and Georgia as a whole on the global investment map.

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Paid for by: Ambassadori Development