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An election mired by continued allegations of vote-buying

by Robin Fabbro

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil contract party has won a third term in power according to the final results, triumphing over the Russian-Armenian billionaire Samvel Karapetyan.

The vote was seen by many as a battle between Russia — who threw their weight behind Karapetyan — and the West. Pashinyan has vowed to continue to seek closer ties with the West, even seeking EU membership for the country.

At the same time, election day was mired by continued allegations of vote-buying by the opposition, mostly Karapetyan’s affiliates, with authorities arresting dozens in the weeks leading up to the election as well as on the day of the vote.

Read our full summary of yesterday’s events here:

Pashinyan’s Civil Contract wins parliamentary elections
The party triumphed over the Russian-Armenian billionaire Samvel Karapetyan’s Strong Armenia Alliance.
OC MediaRobin Fabbro
Robin Fabbro
62 articles0 Followers

Robin joined OC Media at its founding in 2017 after working in Georgia’s NGO sector. His focus on human rights and social justice drives his commitment to giving marginalised voices a platform. He’s also known for his love of hiking, KFC, and the Oxford comma.

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