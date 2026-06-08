An election mired by continued allegations of vote-buying

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil contract party has won a third term in power according to the final results, triumphing over the Russian-Armenian billionaire Samvel Karapetyan.

The vote was seen by many as a battle between Russia — who threw their weight behind Karapetyan — and the West. Pashinyan has vowed to continue to seek closer ties with the West, even seeking EU membership for the country.

At the same time, election day was mired by continued allegations of vote-buying by the opposition, mostly Karapetyan’s affiliates, with authorities arresting dozens in the weeks leading up to the election as well as on the day of the vote.

Read our full summary of yesterday’s events here: