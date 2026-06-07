Armenia Alliance: Arrest reports are ‘informational terror’

The opposition Armenia Alliance has claimed that they recorded a number of violations, including numerous cases of open voting and direct or controlled voting, which had been reported to the authorities. The alliance also reported alleged misuse of administrative resources, referring to reports of arrests throughout the day as ‘informational terror’.

The alliance reported that two of its affiliates were detained in Debetavan in the Tavush region. According to the alliance, one of them was formally charged, though it did not specify the charges, while the other was later released.

The alliance also accused the National Security Service (NSS) and the Anti-Corruption Committee of seeking to ‘immediately arrest’ individuals affiliated with the bloc in Debetavan.