Media logo

Armenia Alliance: Arrest reports are ‘informational terror’

by Arshaluys Barseghyan

The opposition Armenia Alliance has claimed that they recorded a number of violations, including numerous cases of open voting and direct or controlled voting, which had been reported to the authorities. The alliance also reported alleged misuse of administrative resources, referring to reports of arrests throughout the day as ‘informational terror’.

The alliance reported that two of its affiliates were detained in Debetavan in the Tavush region. According to the alliance, one of them was formally charged, though it did not specify the charges, while the other was later released.

The alliance also accused the National Security Service (NSS) and the Anti-Corruption Committee of seeking to ‘immediately arrest’ individuals affiliated with the bloc in Debetavan.

Arshaluys Barseghyan
664 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Live updates | Counting underway in Armenia’s elections

Armenian election commission rejects appeal to deregister main opposition group

Georgia expels activist ‘at risk of death penalty in Iran’ to unspecified country

Russia hints at possible EAEU membership for Azerbaijan amidst rift with Armenia

Opinion | The silent revolution: What happens when Armenia’s diverging generations meet at the polls?

Georgia cracks down on cryptocurrency mining in Svaneti

Armenia says citizens returning to vote may be called up for military training

Georgia denies asking US ‘what it would take’ to restart relations

Show more
Our Newsletters

Bob Amsterdam brings American-style info wars to Armenia

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 05 June 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks