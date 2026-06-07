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Armenia Alliance says 200 of its members detained since yesterday

by Arshaluys Barseghyan

Gohar Meloyan from Strong Armenia has told Russia’s Sputnik that over 200 of the alliance’s affiliates and members have been detained since yesterday. Meloyan added that most arrests took place in Masis in the Ararat region and Gyumri, in the Shirak province.

In a separate video message, Meloyan claimed that her party recorded voting ‘interventions’, by showing footage of soldiers at precincts during the voting process.

She also claimed that voting continued in precincts after polls closed. However, according to voting regulations, those already present in voting precincts at the time the polls closed are still allowed to cast their votes, while the CEC bars others from entering the precinct.

Arshaluys Barseghyan
687 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

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