Media logo
Armenia–China Relations

Armenia and China sign strategic partnership agreement

Avatar
by Yousef Bardouka
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Official photo.&nbsp;
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Official photo.&nbsp;

The Caucasus is changing — so are we.

The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers.

Join our community and help push back against the hardliners.

Become a member

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Chinese President Xi Jinping have announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement.

The two leaders announced the establishment of a strategic partnership between their countries during a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on Sunday.

According to the joint statement published by the Armenian state-run media outlet Armenpress, China and Armenia vowed to refrain from actions that would ‘harm the sovereignty, security, and development interests of the other side’.

The Armenian side has also opposed any form of Taiwanese independence.

In turn, China has expressed support for Armenia’s political independence and sovereignty, in addition to supporting Armenia’s ‘Crossroads of Peace’ initiative, an Armenian proposal to unblock transit links through its own territory for neighbouring countries.

According to the joint statement, Armenia is ready to work with China to promote and implement projects under the ‘Crossroads of Peace initiative’ and China’s Belt and Road Initiative — a global connectivity project.

According to a separate article published by Armenpress, Pashinyan noted that the Belt and Road Initiative could be linked to the ‘Crossroads of Peace’.

The Armenian ‘Crossroads of Peace’ initiative emerged to counter Azerbaijan’s ‘Zangezur corridor’ proposal to link Azerbaijan to its western exclave of Nakhchivan through Armenian territory.

However, through US mediation, both countries agreed in early August to restore transit links between them through the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) — the details of which remain scarce.

They additionally expressed readiness to increase mutual investments and cooperation in industry, information, telecommunications, and energy.

They also vowed to cooperate within the United Nations, support each other regionally and internationally, and to ‘join hands in promoting an equal and orderly multipolar world’.

Armenia is the last in the South Caucasus to sign a strategic partnership with China, following Georgia in 2023 and Azerbaijan earlier in 2025.

Pashinyan and Aliyev meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit
This marked the first meeting between Pashinyan and Aliyev following the unprecedented summit in Washington on 8 August.
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan
Armenia–China Relations
Armenia
China
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
Avatar
Yousef Bardouka
111 articles0 Followers

A Circassian from the diaspora, Yousef joined OC Media out of a passion for the Caucasus and a fascination with functional public transport. With previous journalism experience in Jordan, he divides his time between keeping up with regional news, podcast production, and exploration of specialty coffee.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Daghestani man forced to apologise on video after children damage portraits of soldiers

President Kavelashvili complains about inattention from Trump, warns ‘deep state’ filling the void

Review | Exploring three recent Georgian shorts from across genres at WineCast 2025

US publishes memoranda signed with Armenia and Azerbaijan

Armenia and China sign strategic partnership agreement

Pashinyan and Aliyev meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit

Police detain 27-year-old man in western Georgia on charges of raping a 14-year-old

Monday, 1 September 2025

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

What is the value of a genocidal tyrant recognising the genocide of my people?

Arshaluys Barseghyan

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefMonday, 01 September 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org