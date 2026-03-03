Armenia bars Iranians from protesting in Yerevan

Armenian police barred Iranian protesters in Yerevan from rallying near the Iranian Embassy on Sunday following the US and Israeli strikes that killed top members of Iran’s leadership, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as well as numerous civilians.

Around 30–40 demonstrators were detained and taken to the National Security Service or local police stations before being released on Sunday. The detentions occurred despite the protesters securing permission from Yerevan authorities to hold a rally near the embassy on Monday afternoon.

Hosein Setoode, an Iranian protester, told OC Media that some participants had arrived at the location in advance to prepare for the demonstration, but later called him and advised him not to come, as police had not allowed them to proceed.

‘I asked why, they responded that they were not aware and that the police did not allow them to stay in the park [adjacent to the embassy]’, Setoode said.

According to him, as the group attempted to change locations, police intervened, and around 20 people were detained.

Later, as he headed toward the Yerevan Municipality building, he saw police blocking other protesters who were attempting to approach on foot.

After parking nearby and walking to assess the situation, he said a white Nissan Rogue stopped beside him, and two officers called him over. As he approached, additional police vehicles arrived, and he was taken to the criminal police station.

‘They very roughly and inhumanely detained us right near the municipality’, Setoode said, adding that the treatment was different at the police station, where they were told that the Iranian authorities were receiving condolences from people at the embassy.

‘They said to make a decision and do not go [near the embassy] for a few days until things calm down a bit, then apply again, obtain permission [for rallies]’, Setoode said.

Following the detentions, no further gatherings were held in the following days. Instead of protests, people left flowers and toys in memory of the victims, including children.

The Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly-Vanadzor rights group strongly condemn[ed]’ the authorities’ actions, including the arrest and phone calls urging Iranians to appear before the police and the National Security Service (NSS).

The group also noted that for a ‘considerable period of time’, it had been receiving alerts from Iranians that their peaceful assemblies near the embassy were being hindered and Iranians were threatened ‘with deportation and extradition’.

‘We demand the immediate safeguarding of Iranian citizens’ right to peaceful assembly, [and] the immediate cessation of unlawful actions aimed at mass human rights violations’, the statement read.

Iranians waving Iran’s pre-1979 flag at a solidarity rally in Yerevan. Photo: Arshaluys Barseghyan/OC Media.

Iranians in Armenia have been holding daily rallies near the embassy since January in support of widespread anti‑government protests which broke out in Iran starting in late December 2025. The brutal crackdown at the hands of Iranian authorities resulted in tens of thousands of deaths.

Amid those earlier protests, Iranians told OC Media that they faced various forms of pressure from the Armenian authorities, with some having been questioned by the NSS.

In the meantime, Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Khalil Shirgholami criticised the daily demonstrations, saying that they have continued despite Tehran’s protests.

In response, Yerevan said Armenia is a democratic country that ensures the right of free assembly, but reports of pressure on protesters have nonetheless continued.

Later in February, Shirgholami expressed gratitude to the Armenian authorities ‘for the steps taken to resolve the situation with the protests in front of the Iranian Embassy in Armenia’.