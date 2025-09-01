Media logo
Armenia

Armenian Foreign Ministry employee detained for treason

Avatar
by Arshaluys Barseghyan
Armenian Foreign Ministry. Official photo.
Armenian Foreign Ministry. Official photo.

The Caucasus is changing — so are we.

The future of journalism in the region is grim. Independent voices are under threat — and we’re responding by building a newsroom powered by our readers.

Join our community and help push back against the hardliners.

Become a member

An Armenian Foreign Ministry employee has been detained on charges of state treason. According to unconfirmed reports, the young woman was involved in a romantic relationship with an Azerbaijani, and was blackmailed with intimate footage.

The first reports of the case appeared on 29 August, with several Armenian media outlets citing their anonymous sources, and in some cases dismissing each other’s information.

According to the tabloid media outlet Hraparak, the arrest took place ‘nearly two months ago’, which the authorities ‘tried to keep secret’.

The state authorities have since confirmed the arrest, though they did not name the detainee, who local media has named as Ashkhen Aleksanyan.

According to Hraparak, Aleksanyan reportedly served as ‘the Armenian consul in Austria’ and was arrested at the Yerevan Zvartnots Airport upon her return to Armenia.

‘Documents were found on the young woman, and she was suspected of spying for Azerbaijan’, the article read.

Hraparak further reported that following Aleksanyan’s arrest, the National Security Service (NSS) conducted a full-day search at the Foreign Ministry, examining computers and reviewing official documents.

A few hours later that same day, Factor TV cited its unnamed sources as claiming that Aleksanyan was involved in a romantic relationship with an Azerbaijani and that she ‘passed on important information to him'.

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in GeorgiaTracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

Tracking the rise of authoritarianism in Georgia

Aleksanyan reportedly worked in ‘key departments’ of the ministry and ‘had access to important information’.

Factor TV further noted that, according to their information, during the interrogation, Aleksanyan stated that she had taken money from the Azerbaijani side and did not act alone.

They also reported that the NSS had seized the computers of some other ministry employees.

In turn, Pastinfo, citing its sources at the Foreign Ministry, reported that the arrest took place on Aleksanyan’s departure to Vienna, and not on her arrival, and ‘that extremely important documents were found on her’.

According to unconfirmed reports circulating on social media, Aleksanyan was blackmailed with intimate footage featuring herself.

Following the media reports, the Armenian Investigative Committee confirmed the arrest on the same evening.

The committee stated the case had been launched on 20 June and entailed charges of espionage and treason. If found guilty, Aleksanyan could face up to life imprisonment.

In the same statement, the authorities dismissed the reports that other ministry employees were involved in the case as well, saying that during the preliminary investigation, ‘no data was obtained’ in this regard.

They also refuted the information that the detainee was a high-ranking official, or served as a consul.

Armenian soldier arrested for ‘treason and espionage’ in Azerbaijani honey trap
An Armenian contract soldier has been arrested for allegedly handing over state and military secrets to Azerbaijan in exchange for sexual favours. Armenia’s Investigative Committee announced the charges pressed against the 43-year-old contract soldier on Wednesday. The soldier is accused of communicating with an undercover Azerbaijani agent, who allegedly lured him into having ‘romantic conversations’ with them. The Investigative Committee said the soldier had ’collected and handed over st
OC MediaArshaluys Barseghyan
Armenia
Armenia–Azerbaijan Conflict
Avatar
Arshaluys Barseghyan
442 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

Related Articles

Most Popular

News Stories

Georgian protester says police threatened to sodomise and bury him alive during detention

North Ossetian MP ordered to settle $42 million in debts to distillery

Armenian Foreign Ministry employee detained for treason

Kabarda–Balkaria man sentenced to 17 years in prison for treason for trying to join Ukraine’s Army

OSCE dissolves Minsk Group

Daghestani man forced to apologise on video after children damage portraits of soldiers

President Kavelashvili complains about inattention from Trump, warns ‘deep state’ filling the void

Review | Exploring three recent Georgian shorts from across genres at WineCast 2025

Show more
Our Newsletters
Avatar

What is the value of a genocidal tyrant recognising the genocide of my people?

Arshaluys Barseghyan

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefMonday, 01 September 2025Members only

Editor‘s Picks

Media logo

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org
User agreement
About Us
Copyright © 2025 OC-Media.org