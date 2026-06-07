Around 12 arrested over alleged electoral bribery by Prosperous Armenia supporter

The Anti-Corruption Committee has reported that an unnamed supporter of the opposition Prosperous Armenia party, led by tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan, together with other individuals, ‘gave electoral bribes to a number of voters in the Ararat region’ on condition they vote for the party in the parliamentary elections.

‘A criminal investigation was initiated into the incident, about a dozen people were arrested, and searches were conducted’, News.am reported, sharing a wiretap released by the Anti-Corruption Committee.