Authentic Georgia, Armenia, & Azerbaijan tours: Cascade Travel’s boutique, locally crafted adventures

We are building a newsroom powered by our readers From the repression of queer people and women in North Caucasus to attacks on basic democratic freedoms in the region, we provide fact-based, independent reporting in English. Help us hit 500 members by the end of October Become a member

Born to show the Caucasus through the eyes of those who call it home, Cascade Travel crafts small-group journeys across Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan that trade checklists for real life, offering homemade wine in mountain homes, village stories that linger, and family tables stretching into the night. What began as a startup chasing growth metrics changed the moment its founder joined the guests: ‘Success isn’t headcounts — it’s people’, CEO Nune Tanunts says.

In this interview, Tatunts reveals how staying deliberately small became her greatest strength, why every itinerary is personally tested before launch, and how direct partnerships with farmers, winemakers, and artisans sustain rural economies while proving the Caucasus is far safer, richer, and more welcoming than myths suggest.

How did Cascade Travel come to life? What gap or challenge in the travel industry inspired its creation?

It all started with a simple idea: to show the Caucasus the way locals experience it. We didn’t want packed bus tours or rushed checklists; instead, we wanted to show real encounters with people, food, and traditions that tell the story of the region. We saw a gap in the fact that most trips felt impersonal and disconnected from local life. So we built something different: meaningful journeys that help travellers slow down, connect with the locals, and truly feel the rhythm of the Caucasus.

What was the company’s earliest vision, and how has that vision evolved?

When I first started Cascade Travel, I came from a start-up environment where everything was about growth metrics, clear targets, and scaling fast. I thought success meant numbers: how many tours, how many travellers, and how fast we could grow. Then I started travelling with our guests. Sitting in mountain homes, tasting homemade wine from winery to winery, listening to villagers’ stories — it shifted everything. I realised that meaningful travel is not built on numbers; it is built on people.

Today, our vision has evolved from scaling fast to growing with purpose. Instead of measuring success by the number of tourists we bring, we measure it by the impact we leave: how deeply travellers connect with the region, how local communities benefit, and how responsibly we help preserve what makes the Caucasus so special.

What were the biggest challenges during the launch phase, and what turned the tide in the company’s favour?

Our biggest challenge early on was trust. Big operators who built their reputation and loyal customer base for years dominated the market, but they offered standardised tours. We were the small, unknown alternative, and we had to prove that a more personal, handcrafted travel experience could offer greater value than a big brand name. Naturally, people hesitated. What changed things was our commitment to authenticity and relationships. We focused on genuine communication, quick responses, and a personal touch at every step, from the first enquiry to the airport farewell. Once travellers experienced that, they started spreading the word.

What is one decision that had the most lasting impact on the company’s success?

Choosing to stay boutique. We decided early on not to chase volume but to focus on quality. That choice allowed us to keep experiences intimate, maintain strong relationships, and create trips that feel personal, not one-size-fits-all.

How are local communities integrated into the company’s mission beyond tourism?

We work directly with small guesthouses, family wineries, local guides, artisans, and farmers. They’re the true heart of our tours. By including them in our supply chain, we help sustain rural economies and preserve cultural heritage, not just visit it.

What does authenticity mean in the context of travel experiences designed by Cascade?

Authenticity means no filters, no staged performances. Authenticity means real people, real places, and real stories. No staged shows, just genuine encounters, honest traditions, and raw landscapes that speak for themselves.

What distinguishes Cascade Travel from other operators in the Caucasus region?

We’re local, independent, and deeply connected to the land. Our team lives here, hikes the trails, knows the winemakers, and understands the culture firsthand. Unlike international operators, we don’t rely on secondhand information. We test every route and stay in every guesthouse ourselves before including it in a trip. That’s how we design journeys that come from lived experience and knowledge, not guesswork.

Have traveller expectations shifted over the last few years, and how has the company adapted?

Absolutely. Traveller expectations have changed significantly, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, people prefer smaller groups, flexibility, and authenticity. That’s why more and more off-tourist destinations are appearing on the travel map. We adapted by slowing things down, by adding more time with locals, visits to remote villages, family-run wineries, guesthouses, and artisans. Each trip is designed with options so travellers can personalise experiences to their interests. Whether that’s joining a cooking class, hiking through untouched valleys, or learning a traditional craft, every trip feels uniquely theirs.

How does the company ensure quality and authenticity?

By staying close to the ground, literally. We became travellers ourselves, testing every itinerary ourselves. We work only with trusted partners and keep groups small for a more personal experience. We openly communicate with guides and hosts, constantly collecting feedback to refine every detail.

How do you expand your reach to attract more tourists to the region?

We grow through storytelling and connection, sharing authentic travel stories, building partnerships worldwide, staying active on social media, and participating in international travel fairs. All these channels and strategies help us introduce the Caucasus to more curious travellers.

What impact does the company leave on travellers, local communities, and the region itself?

Travellers leave with unforgettable memories, new friends, connections, and a new understanding of the region. Communities gain income and pride in their traditions, and the Caucasus itself benefits from sustainable tourism that respects its rhythm.

What does travel mean with Cascade adventure — connection, transformation, or something else?

For us, travel is about connection to people, land, and culture. When that happens, adventure and transformation follow naturally.

What makes the Caucasus such a unique destination?

It’s a crossroads of worlds where Europe meets Asia, where ancient monasteries against the backdrop of breathtaking mountains stand beside vineyards, and where traditions stretch back centuries. Within a few hours, you can pass from Armenia to Georgia to Azerbaijan and feel like you’ve entered three entirely different worlds with their unique architecture, rituals, food, and traditions. This region is compact, diverse, and still feels beautifully untouched.

How is local culture incorporated, for example, through food, storytelling, traditions, or people?

Through home-cooked meals, family tables, songs, stories, festivals, and long evenings with locals. We don’t just visit culture, we share it.

How does the team test or refine new trips before offering them publicly?

We experience everything ourselves first. We hike the trails, sleep in the guesthouses, eat the food, and meet the locals. Off-season, we meet with partners to review and improve. Only when it feels right do we offer it to travellers.

Which destination consistently surprises visitors the most?

The highlands of Armenia and Georgia. Most people don’t expect dramatic alpine views, ancient ruins, and vibrant life in isolated villages. Here, the region’s spirit feels most alive.

What are the most common misconceptions travellers have about the Caucasus before arriving?

Some expect it to be unsafe, hard to travel through, and not developed. Within a day, or even hours, those myths vanish. Travellers find warm hospitality, urban life with all its comforts and services, and a rich culture that welcomes them like family.

If the entire story of the company were a journey itself, which chapter is it in right now?

This is just the first chapter, but there are already so many stories to tell. We’ve made it past the first mountain, but there are many peaks ahead. The story’s still unfolding, and that’s the best part.