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Authorities say no additional voters registered at Kocharyan’s residence

by Yousef Bardouka and Arshaluys Barseghyan

The Interior Ministry has denied reports that Kocharyan had additional voters registered at his residence, suggesting that the person in question was registered in one of the buildings located in the area adjacent to Kocharyan’s address and the ‘detailed address information was not reflected in the voters’ list.This came in response to earlier reports by several media outlets, including RFE/RL, which suggested that Kocharyan and other opposition figures had violated electoral laws by registering additional voters at their own addresses.

by Yousef Bardouka and Arshaluys Barseghyan

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