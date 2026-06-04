Azerbaijan and EU resume negotiations over partnership agreement

Azerbaijan and the EU have resumed negotiations regarding a new draft agreement focusing on political dialogue, connectivity, and economic cooperation.

According to information provided by the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, official discussions between the parties on the new bilateral agreement resumed on 2–3 June in Baku. During the discussions, the two sides agreed on partnership priorities through 2030.

The negotiations were led by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev and Audronė Perkauskienė, a representative of the EU External Action Service.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry emphasised that discussions on the new draft agreement ‘were productive, and [that] progress has been made in many areas’.

‘The parties also discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in the areas of economics, trade, energy security, transport, and logistics, as well as green energy and digitalisation’, the statement read.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to intensively continue negotiations on a new draft bilateral agreement through online and in-person meetings.

The continued negotiations follow a meeting held on 5 May in Baku between President Ilham Aliyev and the EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas. During the meeting, Aliyev noted prospects for developing cooperation with the EU in the areas of energy, transport, security, and trade.

Later, Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with Kallas and stressed the importance of intensifying dialogue mechanisms between Azerbaijan and the EU.