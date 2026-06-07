Bright Armenia’s Edmon Marukyan casts vote

Speaking with reporters after casting his ballot about the high turnout, Bright Armenia’s Edmon Marukyan noted he did not remember such queues at polling stations from previous elections. He suggested that the increase in voter numbers came as a result of active campaigning.

Edmon Marukyan casting his vote on 7 June 2026. Photo via Armenpress.

Bright Armenia was founded in December 2015 by Edmon Marukyan, who is best known for having served as Armenia’s Ambassador-at-Large from March 2022 until February 2024, when he resigned citing ‘differences in our views on several fundamental foreign policy issues’.

Ahead of the 2017 parliamentary elections, the party joined forces with Civil Contract and the Republic Party to form the Way Out alliance, which cleared the electoral threshold.