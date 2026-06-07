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Bright Armenia’s Edmon Marukyan casts vote

by Arshaluys Barseghyan

Speaking with reporters after casting his ballot about the high turnout, Bright Armenia’s Edmon Marukyan noted he did not remember such queues at polling stations from previous elections. He suggested that the increase in voter numbers came as a result of active campaigning.

Edmon Marukyan casting his vote on 7 June 2026. Photo via Armenpress.

Bright Armenia was founded in December 2015 by Edmon Marukyan, who is best known for having served as Armenia’s Ambassador-at-Large from March 2022 until February 2024, when he resigned citing ‘differences in our views on several fundamental foreign policy issues’.

Ahead of the 2017 parliamentary elections, the party joined forces with Civil Contract and the Republic Party to form the Way Out alliance, which cleared the electoral threshold.

Arshaluys Barseghyan
656 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

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