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CEC denies Karapetyan’s allegations over a supposed pause in vote counting

by Arshaluys Barseghyan

During Monday's press briefing, the Central Election Commission (CEC) also denied remarks that they had halted the vote counting process in the early morning hours.

According to CEC head Vahagn Hovakimyan, they continued to count votes over the entire night, a process that in most cases  was live streamed. He also noted that stopping the vote count was ‘impossible’ and ‘prohibited’.

The statement appears to be a response to Samvel Karapetyan’s claims early Monday morning that the authorities had ‘interrupted’ the vote-counting process after the ruling Civil Contract party saw their support declining. He also claimed the authorities had announced that they would only present the results at 09:00.

Arshaluys Barseghyan
694 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

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