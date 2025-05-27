Austria deports two Chechens to Russia



Austrian authorities have deported two Chechen nationals to Russia claiming they constitute a threat to national security. The two men had applied for asylum in Austria, citing the threat of conscription into the Russian army.

According to information published by the French news agency AFP with reference to court documents, Austria did not recognise a ‘real threat’ of conscription for those deported. In justifying the refusal, Austrian officials noted that the men could avoid mobilisation by ‘settling in Moscow’. The authorities also stated that the unnamed Chechens allegedly posed a threat to national security, citing links to extremist groups, though no details were publicised.

Human rights advocates have argued that the deportation of Chechen refugees violates international law.

‘Many officials in the EU are fully aware that those deported may be forcibly recruited to participate in combat operations in Ukraine if their families cannot pay a bribe. This applies to those aged 18 as well as those aged 60’, Chechen activist Roza Dunaeva, who is based in Vienna, told AFP.

Dunaeva also noted that Chechens in Europe are often unfairly associated with religious extremism.

‘For many Austrians, “Chechen” automatically means “terrorist” ’, Dunaeva emphasised.

This stereotype has been reinforced by high-profile incidents, such as the 2020 murder of French teacher Samuel Paty by Chechen refugee Abdullakh Anzorov. Following this, Austrian authorities created special police units to monitor Chechen nationals.

Austria’s Interior Ministry also claimed that the deported men were too old for mandatory military service, which applies to men aged 18–30.

However, human rights activists point out that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree officially ending mobilisation has not been issued. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously stated that no decree was needed to end mobilisation, meaning the threat of renewed conscription remains.

The ministry did not respond to AFP’s requests for comment.

Official statistics on the number of Chechens deported from Austria have not been made public.

However, experts estimate that around 250,000 Chechen refugees live in Europe, with 30,000 to 40,000 residing in Austria — the highest Chechen diaspora per capita.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine in 2022, the Kremlin has actively utilised Chechens in combat operations. Human rights organisations have repeatedly reported cases where Chechens were coerced into participating in the war, with threats made against their families or offers to pay a ‘ransom’ to avoid conscription.

In addition, independent media and human rights groups have documented numerous instances of forced mobilisation in the North Caucasus, including in Chechnya.