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Civil Contract representative claims election bribes amounted to $80 million

by Arshaluys Barseghyan

Civil Contract’s Vahagn Aleksanyan has claimed that the authorities have uncovered $80 million in electoral bribes. He did not specify the time period in which this money was confiscated.

This came in response to an accusation that Civil Contract representatives had committed electoral violations by entering polling stations with campaign materials — specifically the ‘real Armenia’ pins, which shows a map of Armenia and is used by the party as a symbol of its campaign.

Arshaluys Barseghyan
663 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

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