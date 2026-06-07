Civil Contract representative claims election bribes amounted to $80 million
Civil Contract’s Vahagn Aleksanyan has claimed that the authorities have uncovered $80 million in electoral bribes. He did not specify the time period in which this money was confiscated.
This came in response to an accusation that Civil Contract representatives had committed electoral violations by entering polling stations with campaign materials — specifically the ‘real Armenia’ pins, which shows a map of Armenia and is used by the party as a symbol of its campaign.