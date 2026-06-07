Civil Contract to Kocharyan: elections are not a casino

Responding to earlier comments made by Kocharyan suggesting that things would ‘end very badly, very badly’ if Pashinyan refuses to leave office if he loses, Pashinyan’s Chief of Staff Harutyunyan said that the elections will end badly for Kocharyan and his alliance, saying ‘they will not enter parliament’.

He additionally criticised the opposition for alleged vote buying, saying those involved ‘must be punished, because elections are not a casino’.

‘Elections are a political contest in which political forces participate and either win or fail to win the citizens’ votes’, Harutyunyan said.

