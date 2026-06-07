Media logo

Civil Contract to Kocharyan: elections are not a casino

by Arshaluys Barseghyan

Responding to earlier comments made by Kocharyan suggesting that things would ‘end very badly, very badly’ if Pashinyan refuses to leave office if he loses, Pashinyan’s Chief of Staff Harutyunyan said that the elections will end badly for Kocharyan and his alliance, saying ‘they will not enter parliament’.

He additionally criticised the opposition for alleged vote buying, saying those involved ‘must be punished, because elections are not a casino’.

‘Elections are a political contest in which political forces participate and either win or fail to win the citizens’ votes’, Harutyunyan said.

Arshaluys Barseghyan
663 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

Related Articles

List is empty

Most Popular

News Stories

Live updates | Counting underway in Armenia’s elections

Armenian election commission rejects appeal to deregister main opposition group

Georgia expels activist ‘at risk of death penalty in Iran’ to unspecified country

Russia hints at possible EAEU membership for Azerbaijan amidst rift with Armenia

Opinion | The silent revolution: What happens when Armenia’s diverging generations meet at the polls?

Georgia cracks down on cryptocurrency mining in Svaneti

Armenia says citizens returning to vote may be called up for military training

Georgia denies asking US ‘what it would take’ to restart relations

Show more
Our Newsletters

Bob Amsterdam brings American-style info wars to Armenia

Nate Ostiller

Become an OC Media Member

Support independent journalism in the Caucasus
Join Today
The
CaucasusDaily BriefFriday, 05 June 2026Members only

Editor‘s Picks