Civil Contract wins in Kirants, where border demarcation with Azerbaijan began

According to the initial results posted by Tavush Governor Hayk Ghalumyan, Civil Contract won at Kirants village with 55%. Strong Armenia followed with 15%, Armenia Alliance 10%, and Prosperous Armenia 2%.

Kirants was the birthplace of Tavush for the Motherland, led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, arguably the biggest anti-government protest movement since Pashinyan came to power. The movement initially protested against the demarcation process with Azerbaijan, which began near Kirants, but eventually demanded Pashinyan’s resignation.