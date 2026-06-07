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Civil Contract wins in Kirants, where border demarcation with Azerbaijan began

by Arshaluys Barseghyan

According to the initial results posted by Tavush Governor Hayk Ghalumyan, Civil Contract won at Kirants village with 55%. Strong Armenia followed with 15%, Armenia Alliance 10%, and Prosperous Armenia 2%.  

Kirants was the birthplace of Tavush for the Motherland, led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, arguably the biggest anti-government protest movement since Pashinyan came to power. The movement initially protested against the demarcation process with Azerbaijan, which began near Kirants, but eventually demanded Pashinyan’s resignation.

Arshaluys Barseghyan
687 articles0 Followers

A journalist since 2016, Arshaluys specialises in fact-checking and open-source investigations, with a focus on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, politics, and social and gender issues. She is also a strong advocate for media literacy and closely follows Armenia’s media landscape.

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