Coronavirus live updates | Georgia lifts quarantine in eight villages in Bolnisi

At least three Muftis in North Caucasus have contracted coronavirus

The Spiritual Administration of North Ossetia’s Muslims have confirmed today that the region’s Mufti, Khadzhimurat Gatsalov, has been hospitalised with the novel coronavirus.

Yesterday, Mufti of Daghestan Akhmad Abdulayev, who has already recovered from the virus, urged fellow Muslims to remain indoors and send each other videos instead of visiting each for Eid al-Fitr.

Last Sunday, Ismail Berdiyev, the Mufti of Karachay-Cherkessia and of all the North Caucasus, was also hospitalised with suspected COVID-19.

On 11 April, Mufti of Ingushetia Abdurakhman Martazanov died due to COVID-19 complications, two days after he was hospitalised with bilateral pneumonia.

Mufti’s are the traditional spiritual leaders of Muslims in the North Caucasus.

Almost 17% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia were asymptomatic as of April

A study published yesterday by Georgia’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that 16.6% of the 511 cases confirmed by 28 April were asymptomatic before their hospitalisation.

The top three clinical symptoms reported were fever, generalised weakness, and a cough, according to the study.

The NCNC also indicated that in early March, each person who contracted the virus in Georgia infected an average of 3.88 other people. They said that by 11 May this number had dropped to 0.47.

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Wednesday, 20 May. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Georgia’s government has lifted the quarantine in eight villages in the southern Bolnisi Municipality. The decision came four days after the government put another village, Geta, and kept the village of Mushevani village under a strict lockdown following 15 new cases being confirmed between them.

In addition to the few villages under stricter control, a state of emergency remains in force in Bolnisi Municipality but is due to expire along with the rest of the country on 22 May.

UFC champion and resident of Daghestan Khabib Nurmagomedov has called on his fellow Daghestanis to observe shelter-at-home rules during Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday marking the end of Ramadan (23-24 May). In a video address posted to Instagram on Monday, Nurmagomedov revealed that ‘over 20’ of his close relatives, including his father, have been infected with COVID-19 and hospitalised, with 'many of them' succumbing to complications caused by the virus.

Several Russian news outlets have reported that North Ossetia – Alania’s Minister of Health, Tamerlan Gogichayev, who is also a Deputy Head of Republic, has gone ‘on a sick leave’ starting on Tuesday.

The agency has not confirmed nor denied if Gogichayev contracted COVID-19.

