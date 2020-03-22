Coronavirus live updates | 35 new cases in the region

The latest stories:

No confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Nagorno-Karabakh and elections remain on schedule

Since Armenia declared a state of emergency on March 16, Armenian and Nagorno-Karabakh authorities agreed to allow people to cross the border only for extreme cases.

According to Hetq, from 18 March to 20 March, 4500 people have had their temperatures taken at the four entry points between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. Only 25 had temperatures higher than 37°C and were turned back.

For the moment, Nagorno-Karabakh has no confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Thirteen coronavirus test samples have been sent to Yerevan, all have come back negative.

As a preventive measure, schools have been closed until 14 April, and students are taking part in online classes.

The parliamentary and presidential elections slated for March 31 have not been postponed. However, several presidential candidates have called for the government to declare a state of emergency which would entail the postponement of the elections.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

140 Armenian citizens stranded at Russia/Georgia border permitted to go to Armenia

Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced yesterday that 140 Armenian citizens who had been stranded at the Upper Lars checkpoint near the Russia-Georgian border since March 18 were able to return to Armenia. The checkpoint had been closed for several days due to bad weather conditions. The Upper Lars checkpoint is currently open only for cargo transportation, as well as Georgian and Russian citizens returning to their respective countries.

The Consul General of Armenia in Rostov Vardan Asoyan had been at the border for the past three days ensuring that the stranded citizens received food and first aid supplies.

Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again urged all Armenian citizens who wish to return to Armenia to do so through available flights.

Restaurants and cafes in Azerbaijan will work on a limited schedule

The Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced that beginning from 22 March, cafes, restaurants, tea houses, internet cafes and other public food facilities will work from 09:00 to 15:00.

They added that restaurants and other food facilities may deliver their products to addresses via online orders until 21:00.

Two more coronavirus patients recover in Georgia

Two more patients have recovered in Georgia, according to Marina Ezugbaia, the director of the Centre of Infectious Diseases. One of them was discharged yesterday and the other one will be discharged today. Three patients total have recovered from the coronavirus in Georgia. The three individuals in question were also the first three confirmed cases of the virus in the country.

As of 22 March, there are 54 cases in Georgia. On Sunday five more cases were confirmed. There are 1966 people in quarantine and 259 under inpatient supervision.

Baku streets will be washed twice a day

The Baku City Administration has reported that Baku streets will be washed twice a day — from 06:00 to 08:00, and from 21:00 to 23:00.

Every day disinfecting measures will also be carried out in the public areas within and outside of residential buildings.

Georgia coronavirus cases rise to 54

Georgian authorities confirm another five cases in the country with the total at 54. Three people have recovered. There have been no deaths.

Armenia coronavirus cases rise to 190

The Armenian Unified Infocenter announced today that the number of coronavirus cases has risen by 30 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 190. So far, two have recovered. There have been no deaths.

According to Health Minister Arsen Torosyan, the second patient to recover was discharged yesterday.

Gilan Holding hotels will operate as quarantine sites in Azerbaijan

Gilan Holding, one of Azerbaijan’s largest businesses, has offered up many of its hotels in Baku and throughout the country as quarantine sites. The costs of quarantine at these sites will be covered by the company.

Gilan Holding is owned by Kamaladdin Haydarov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Emergency Situations.

Georgia declared a state of emergency and the president issued a decree limiting the constitutional right to freedom of movement, freedom of assembly, and access to public services.

Based on Article 71 of the Constitution of Georgia, I have declared a State of Emergency on the entire territory of Georgia until April 21. We came out strong from the first wave of #COVID19 but we must be ready for what’s next. We will come out victorious together. — Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) March 21, 2020

The first case of the virus was confirmed in the North Caucasus. Two residents of Kabardino-Balkaria who had recently returned from abroad tested positive for COVID-19.

Armenia closed shopping centres, bars, nightclubs, cinemas, casinos, and bookmakers, but eased slightly reporting restrictions.

Media outlets and individual users online were previously only allowed to refer to reports on the spread of the virus from the State Commission implementing and overseeing Armenia’s emergency response.

The new amendments will also allow people to refer to comments by public officials, heads of state and government bodies, and international organisations accredited in Armenia.

