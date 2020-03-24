Coronavirus live updates | Azerbaijan declares special quarantine regime

The latest stories:

Number of infected hits 66 in Georgia

The number of those who tested positive for Covid-19 has reached 66 in Georgia. According to official portal Stopcov.ge, currently 3,320 people are under quarantine and further 235 are under supervision in the hospitals. So far, 8 patients have recovered.

According to Marina Ezugbaia, the director of Tbilisi Infections Hospital, the five new infected patients have arrived from the United States.

‘All 5 patients come from the US cluster. Since their arrival, they’ve been self-isolating’, said Ezugbaia.

Armenia’s cases rise to 235

In a Facebook live last night, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan confirmed that there are 41 new cases of the coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of infected to 235.

There are two new major cases — one in a factory in the Kotayk region, and another one in a factory in the Erebuni district of Yerevan.

Of the 235 cases, 26 have pneumonia, and six are in intensive care. Pashinyan stated that the government will implement stricter measures.

For a week starting today, certain kinds of construction work, textile production companies and all cafés and restaurants will be prohibited from operating (with the exception of deliveries). Grocery stores will continue to remain open, the production of food, drinks, tobacco, sanitary hygienic and daily-use paper production will continue.

Today, around 50–70 people that have completed their 14-day quarantine will be tested for the virus. If the tests come back negative they will be able to return home.

Baku shopping centre shopkeepers demand rent waiver

On Monday evening, the shopkeepers of Sadarak shopping centre, one of the largest wholesale and retail shops in Baku, protested in demand of a temporary went waiver.

One of them told the local Turan News Agency that they are still required to pay rent despite the sharp decrease in the number of customers or even the closure of some shops.

Sadarak’s management met the protesters and promised that they wouldn’t be charged starting 15 March.

Summary

coronavirus live updates for Tuesday, 24 March

The biggest developments from yesterday:

Azerbaijan introduced a special quarantine regime throughout the country from 24 March–20 April. The measure includes a raft of measures aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus, including a ban on gatherings of more 10 people and prohibiting people over 65 from leaving their homes.

Georgia shut down all intercity public transportation from today. The decision came after the domestic spread of the coronavirus was confirmed and two municipalities were quarantined early Monday. It includes busses and railway connections.

Armenia introduced tough new penalties for violating quarantine, self-isolation, or other restrictions on movement.

Fines for violating the rules range from ֏20.4 million–֏47.6 million ($41,000–$97,000). Violators could also face imprisonment of up to two years, or two to four years if their violation results in someone’s death.

Daghestan quarantined two people with suspected coronavirus. The two people registered a high body temperature when crossing the Azerbaijani border and were delivered to the Central Hospital of Derbent.

