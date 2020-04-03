Coronavirus live updates | 140 Azerbaijanis stranded in Daghestan

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span>

Armenia registers two more deaths and ten more recoveries

Last night, Armenia registered two more deaths from the novel coronavirus: a 76-year-old and a 78-year-old. Both had pre-existing health conditions including diabetes and hypertension. The latter was not a citizen of Armenia. The total number of deaths in the country has risen to seven.

This morning the Armenian Health Ministry also confirmed that ten more patients had recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 43.

To date, Armenia has registered 663 cases of the virus with the largest spike in numbers registered yesterday, as 92 cases were confirmed within 24 hours.

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Friday, 3 April. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

One-hundred-and-forty Azerbaijani citizens are stranded in the southern Magaramkent District of Daghestan due to the border closure because of the coronavirus.

‘Old people and children were assigned to a hotel; the rest in a mosque for the night’, Alibek Aliyev, the deputy head of the anti-corruption Department of Daghestan told OC Media.

The authorities in Azerbaijan announced that there were confirmed cases of COVID-19 in all regions of the country. The authorities also said they would begin issuing passes in order for people to be allowed to leave their homes.

Azerbaijan also announced that people would have to inform the authorities by phone or SMS each time they wished to leave their home.

Armenia confirmed 92 more cases, bringing the total to 633.

In Georgia, officials and MPs from the ruling Georgian Dream Party pledged to donate a third of their salaries for the next three months to a fund to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

