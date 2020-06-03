Coronavirus live updates | Georgia to open for ‘green zone’ countries only

We want to hear from you! You can send us your stories, photos, and videos about the coronavirus via Facebook, Twitter, or email at contact@oc-media.org.

Armenia confirms case of child with Kawasaki Syndrome and COVID-19

Armenia’s Health Minister Arsen Torosyan announced today that a 4-year-old child has been diagnosed with Kawasaki Syndrome. The child had previously tested positive for COVID-19. The child’s condition is critical but stable.

Torosyan noted that there has been an increase in Kawasaki Syndrome diagnosed in children with COVID-19 around the world, which some researchers believe is connected with the novel coronavirus.

The cause of the syndrome is not fully understood but it is mainly associated with autoimmune response to infectious diseases.

Kawasaki syndrome is most common among children under 5 years old.

Torosyan said that the Ministry had already acquired immunoglobulin drugs specifically for the treatment of the rare disease.

515 new cases recorded in Armenia

515 new cases of novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of identified cases to 10,524. There were only 27 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

According to Armenia’s National Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, analysis of the epidemiological situation in March and April has shown that the number of confirmed cases has almost tripled within a span of one month.

Among South Caucasus countries, the virus has spread the most widely in Armenia. Azerbaijan and Georgia have 5935 and 800 confirmed cases, respectively.

On June 1, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan announced that he and his family tested positive for COVID-19. They are self-isolating in the Prime Minister’s residence.

As of 3 June, 3454 patients have recovered and 229 have died.

Summary

Welcome to OC Media’s coronavirus live updates for Wednesday, 3 June. We will be bringing you the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from around the Caucasus.

The biggest developments from yesterday:

According to Amiran Gamkrelidze, Director of Georgia's National Centre for Disease Control, Georgia plans to accept tourists from so-called 'green zones' where epidemiological situations have improved. Gamkrelidze mentioned Armenia as an example of a country not safe to open travel with. He characterised the situation in all four countries neighbouring Georgia as 'grave'.

The Georgian government is currently targeting potential tourists from Israel, Austria, Germany, Czechia, Greece and the Baltic states. Last year, 71.4% of foreign tourists visiting Georgia were from Azerbaijan (19.7%), Russia (19%), Armenia (17.6%), and Turkey (14.9%).

Georgian authorities have indicated previously that they would expect any foreign tourist to have tested negative for COVID-19 within the previous 72 hours upon entering Georgia regardless of country of origin.

Teymuraz Akhokhov, the mayor of Kabardino-Balkaria’s capital of Nalchik, has tested positive for COVID-19, Interfax-Yug reports, citing the city administration. According to Interfax-Yug, Akhokhov has only mild symptoms and is currently in isolation. The city administration continues to operate normally.

According to Armenia’s Special Commission on the State of Emergency, the country’s Centre for Molecular Biology sent the first batch of 350 locally produced COVID-19 tests to the National Centre for Disease Prevention and Control yesterday.

The Centre for Molecular Biology will be capable of producing 3,000-5,000 tests daily, which, according to the Special Commission, is enough to cover Armenia’s needs.

